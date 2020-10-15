An Indiana Borough man was jailed on Saturday after police allegedly found an illegal gun and heroin in his vehicle during a traffic stop in June, authorities said.
Borough police charged Nicholas Beard, 27, on Saturday, with carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He also was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Police said they stopped a Chevrolet Sonic in the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue for a traffic violation. Beard gave police permission to search the vehicle. Police allegedly found 1.1 grams of methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of heroin, a firearm and drug paraphernalia.
Beard is being held in the Indiana County Jail.
