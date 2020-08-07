INDIANA – An Indiana Borough man is in custody, accused of firing three rounds from a handgun at Taco Bell on Friday, authorities said.
Police said in a news release that no one was injured in the 10:26 a.m. shooting when Todd Jakosh allegedly fired at a woman.
Police said that Jakosh fled the scene in a black Mazda SUV and was later found in White Township.
Jakosh was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Indiana County Jail to await arraignment. Charges against him include aggravated assault, terroristic threats and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.
State police and the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office assisted borough police.
