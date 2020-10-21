Windber Area Authority plans to add a 511,000 gallon storage tank for treated water and rehab another will see construction next spring in Shade Township.
And further south, Indian Lake also secured a low interest state loan to add storage capacity for its water, while also addressing a decades-old issue with iron and manganese levels.
The agencies were among dozens across 12 counties to receive a share of $181 million in PennVEST support Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced.
Windber Area Authority secured a low-interest $940,000 PennVEST loan for its project.
According to Windber Area Authority manager Dennis Mash, one storage tank has been relied on since the early 1990s because the cost to add a second washed out.
As planned, a second 511,000-gallon tank will be installed at the same site, and once it goes online, the existing 30-year-old glass-lined tank will be taken offline for repair work, he said.
“These tanks are needed to hold the treated water that supplies our whole service area – that includes residential, commercial and fire protection,” said Mash, whose authority serves approximately 9,500 people in Windber Borough, Paint Borough, Scalp Level and Paint Township, as well as a small section of Richland.
The authority raised rates by approximately $2.50 a month in January to cover the debt service the project will add to repay the loan.
As planned, bids for the project would likely go out by January to get the project underway.
Indian Lake also received a state PennVEST loan.
The nearly $1.6 million loan will permit the borough to rehabilitate a well source and install a new, 200,000-gallon storage tank, addressing iron and manganese issues that attracted the state’s attention over the past decade.
Indian Lake Borough Council President Bob Hanson said a plan is in place to reconfigure the treatment system to filter out most of the iron and manganese contained within the water from two wells they will use as sources, while also using “substantially” less chlorine.
The reduced chlorine, in particular, will be welcomed by the borough’s more than 600 water customers, he added.
“It should be low enough that no one will smell or taste it,” he said. “So this project is going to be a big help.”
Latrobe-based Gibson-Thomas Engineering is overseeing the project and is expected to get bid documents out early next year.
If all goes well, the project will wrap in early 2022, Hanson said.
Wolf said the ever-changing environment COVID-19 has brought reinforces the importance of secure infrastructure and safe water.
“Access to clean drinking water is foundational to rebuilding and the growth of our communities,” he said.
“These projects will continue to ensure the safety and welfare of thousands of Pennsylvanians.”
