SOMERSET, Pa. – For decades, Judy Emerick has been sketching and painting firefighters, military personnel and everyday people she’s never met.
But creating the oil painting of Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary that now hangs inside the county courthouse’s Courtroom No. 3 was altogether different, the Indian Lake woman said on Wednesday.
It involved capturing the image of a friend she’s known for 27 years, she said.
“I have – and don’t make me cry about this – the deepest respect for Judge Geary,” Emerick told The Tribune-Democrat on Wednesday. “I think the world of this man, and I’m proud to be the artist given this honor.”
Emerick, a Pittsburgh native who has been living in Somerset County since the mid-1990s, said Geary was one of the first people who she and her husband, John, met when they relocated to Indian Lake. He was the attorney they relied on for their property closing process, she said.
That turned into a cherished friendship that saw Emerick join Geary’s election team when he first ran for judge more than 18 years ago.
“At some point, Judy said to me, ‘When you retire, I’d love the chance to do your portrait,’” said Geary with a chuckle, noting that he was just 42 years old at the time.
But time passes quickly.
“Last year ... I told her, ‘Get ready. The time has come,’ ” said Geary, who plans to retire Oct. 31.
Emerick is a member of the Portrait Society of America and the Pittsburgh Society of Illustrators and has had some of her work featured in the Heinz History Center, she said. She’s the founder of Northern Sky Studios.
Emerick said that Geary sat for photographs behind the bench, in his chambers and at her family’s home before she whittled the selection of images down to 20 or so for the portrait. In the end, she turned to Geary’s wife, Stacy, and mother, Sandy, to make the final pick.
It was a portrait Emerick said shows the judge in a comfortable place. He’s dressed in his black jurist’s robe, leaning slightly, and holding his eyeglasses with both hands as if he’s ready for court. An American flag hangs behind him.
“I knew he was active in the U.S. Army and the Navy, so I thought it was important to have that flag prominent,” Emerick said, “and I wanted him to be looking straight into the courtroom.”
She said she surrounded Geary with a blue-gray-toned backdrop and mounted the portrait with linen.
Attorney George Kaufman, a longtime Somerset County Bar Association member who leads the committee that oversees the portrait process, said Geary is now the 27th judge in the county’s 228-year history – and the 26th to be captured in an oil portrait.
The Bar Association, at then-Judge William Ruble’s recommendation, started the tradition in 1914 to honor Jeremiah S. Black, a Somerset County native who was a justice on the state Supreme Court in the 1850s and later was a member of President James Buchanan’s cabinet, first as U.S. attorney general and then as secretary of state.
Geary said he was uncomfortable with being the guest of honor for Wednesday’s ceremony, and even with being the subject of a honor for such a professional portrait – but he said he respects the history behind the county’s century-old tradition of honoring its judges.
Geary said he was humbled by the portrait.
“Thank you for your hard work – and most of all, your friendship all these years,” he told Emerick.
