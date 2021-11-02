The Rev. Sylvia King, Marie Mock and Ricky Britt successfully retained their positions on Johnstown City Council during Tuesday’s election.
Laura Huchel, a political newcomer, will join them.
All four are Democrats.
King was the unofficial top vote-getter with 1,491, followed by Mock and Huchel with 1,481 and 1,404, respectively. Britt rounded out the top four winners with 1,349.
“I’m just so, so grateful for everyone who came out and supported me, whether it was voting, or volunteering or talking me up to their friends,” Huchel said. “It means a lot. I think the way the numbers stand, it sends a message that folks have been supporting me, and I’m grateful for that.”
Mock said she is “thrilled and thankful” to have been reelected.
“I just want to keep continuing with the progress,” Mock said. “I know people don’t necessarily see the progress as much as they want to see, but it’s happening. It’s happening. The progress is happening.
“We’re going to be moving forward. There’s a lot of good things in the pipeline. We’re just going to keep moving forward. I’m excited about it.”
Three Republicans – Dr. Joseph Taranto, Charlene Stanton and James Stanton Jr. – finished in the last three spots with 1,123, 1,020 and 1,001 votes, respectively.
