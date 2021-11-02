JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Incumbents Edwin Mikesic, Leland Wood and Tony Belskey retained their seats on the Greater Johnstown School Board – and will be joined by newcomer Michael Allen.
"It's pretty exciting," Allen said.
He ran on the platform of positive change for the district and said he wants to provide the best education possible for the students.
He along with the others have secured four-year terms.
For Belskey and Wood, this is the first time the pair have won a position after being appointed to fill vacant seats.
"It means a lot," Belskey said.
He was appointed in January to finish the term of former board member Jason Moore, who resigned at the end of last year citing personal and professional reasons. Moore is the superintendent at Central Cambria.
"I feel confident that the people that live in our community can relate to what I see for the students and that's to get them a good education," Belskey said.
Wood agreed, stating that the results show the residents of the city support them.
"We serve the voters of Greater Johnstown so it's a good feeling that the voters have spoken and that they support me," he said.
Wood has been twice-appointed to the board but never won an election prior to May's primary. He is looking forward to continuing that path he's been on for the past few years.
"I think we have a good group – I think our motives are proper," he said. "We make decisions that we believe are collectively in the best interest of our students."
Mikesic took the most votes in Tuesday's general election with 21.6% (1,838), according to the unofficial Cambria County results – not including mail-in and absentee ballots.
He's the longest-running member on Greater Johnstown's board having served for 20 years.
"I ran for the school board to make sure of the health, safety and well-being of the children," he said.
Now that he's won another four-year term, he wants to continue that course.
Wood secured the second-most votes, claiming 21.5% (1,830), with Belskey snagging 19.6% (1,673) and Allen collecting 19% (1,621) edging out newcomer Missy Spaugy who won 17.8% (1,515).
"I fought to the end – gave it everything I had," Spaugy said.
Although she wasn't happy with the results, the district parent offered her appreciation for those who supported her throughout the process and voted for her.
"Win or lose, that doesn't go unnoticed," she said.
As for a future run for the board, she's unsure if that would happen.
Spaugy said she'll take it one step at a time.
