Two candidates, Democrat Frank Janakovic and Republican John DeBartola, are running for the office of mayor in the City of Johnstown.
Neither faces any opposition in Tuesday’s primary. Both will advance to the general election.
Janakovic, the incumbent mayor, and DeBartola were sent the same questionnaire, asking each for his name, party, neighborhood, occupation and organizations. They were asked three questions:
• What are the most important issues facing the city?
• What will your main goals be if elected?
• What qualifies you to be mayor?
Candidates were required to limit their combined answers to the three questions to 250 words or fewer. Here are their responses as submitted, with candidates listed in alphabetical order by last name:
John A. DeBartola
• Republican
• Walnut Grove
• Social work
• President, Keystone Alliance/Gaylife Newsletter; Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America; Loan Review Committee Board Member 2018-19
• Revamp JRA board. The city spent over $100 million in sewer line repairs and sold it for $24 million. All boards and government need to work together transparently and not in secret meetings (Mark Pasquerilla’s Partnership PAC). Consolidation will only occur when the city government acts transparently, ethically and fiscally responsibly. Our region cannot survive operating as it has the past 30 years with fractured government entities.
• $32 million in COVID money carries a huge responsibility to our community. I will not support propping up nonprofits who do not pay taxes while taxpayers and business owners are crushed. Nonprofits should not be competing against taxpaying businesses. Identify ways to reduce or eliminate city debt. More transparency. Develop a strategic plan that does not rely on imported Philly welfare clients, halfway houses, drug rehab centers, and not-for-profit operations to support the imported social problems.
• Johnstown is in its third decade of Act 47, paid millions for a coordinator and has nothing to show for it. There is still no city manager, and the city is running a deficit without the sewer sale. Pittsburgh left Act 47 quickly where Johnstown remains. Micromanaging doesn’t work. I have spent several years attending as many meetings as possible to learn the problems and issues throughout the city. I feel I offer a new perspective. I promise transparency and a willingness to support law enforcement and all first responders and focus on developing a vibrant downtown through a cohesive development plan. Why not give me a chance?
Frank J. Janakovic
• Democratic
• Coopersdale
• President/executive director, Alternative Community Resource Program
• Vision Together 2025 – Board; Discover Downtown; Cambria County Regional Chamber of Commerce; RCPA – State Children’s Steering Committee; JARI Growth Fund Board; previous – Johnstown Planning Commission; Steeples Project – vice president
• Financial stability to operate the city effectively; keeping and creating jobs and business opportunities in Johnstown; continued support to local businesses and citizens due to the ongoing issues of COVID; change the image and perception of Johnstown to attract tourism and have businesses, individuals/families relocate to our city – to address population loss; infrastructure – completion of roads, sewage, storm water, and expand broadband. Keep Johnstown moving forward.
• Continue to address demolition of blighted property (123 demolished last year) and create green space; hire adequate number of officers to deal with drug issues and encourage community policing; continue to work with existing businesses and promote new business in Johnstown – distributed ($1.1 million to local businesses); working with our legislators to acquire grants to initiate and complete multiple city projects ($25M); stabilization of employee pension fund (reduced contribution by $2.4M); hospital expansion ($80M) in city; exit Act 47; new roadwork and repair (completed $16M) throughout the city; to continue these goals/objectives without raising real estate taxes as per my two terms as mayor.
• My ability to interact, manage, communicate and to work with people, businesses and organizations. I am a college graduate with 32 years of business experience as the executive director of ACRP nonprofit with 250 employees; 7,500 consumers, multiple sites in Johnstown and five adjacent counties. Serving two terms as mayor of Johnstown, active in our community, and served on the following boards or committees: Chamber of Commerce; Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership; Vision Together 2025; RCPA/State-Children’s Steering Committee; Steeples Project; and JARI Growth Fund Board; coached and played baseball, football and soccer at various levels.
