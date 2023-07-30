JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A lottery tree is being raffled off through August in the Inclined to Read Bookstore at Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The prize is $100 worth of lottery tickets. The winning ticket will be drawn at noon Aug. 31.
Cost is $1 per ticket or six for $5. Proceeds will benefit the library.
In addition to gently used books, the bookstore is accepting donations of intact jigsaw puzzles and board games.
Information: 814-539-4791.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.