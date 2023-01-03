JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Inclined to Read Bookstore at Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown, is hosting two displays throughout January.
“New Year, New You” features books about taking on something new in 2023, such as healthier habits, a new hobby or a new outlook on life.
The video influencer display features titles popular with reviewers on BookTube, BookTok and Bookstagram.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of the month.
Information: 814-539-4791.
