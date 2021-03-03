The sun rises over the City of Johnstown Wednesday, March 3, 2021, casting it’s golden rays over the Conemaugh Valley from atop the Inclined Plane.
Inclined Plane sunrise
Trending Video
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- VISION 2021 | Complicated future for Galleria; layers of ownership make mall 'difficult to redevelop'
- WATCH VIDEO | ‘Change the mindset’: Trooper pledges to lead by example, break social barriers
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'Are there any studies of people vaccinated for COVID that were infected and subsequently were long haulers?'
- Family, officials celebrate opening of Taco Chellz, a downtown Johnstown restaurant
- Teacher's 'mindfulness toolkit' helps Conemaugh Valley, Divine Mercy students focus
- Cambria's vaccination rate climbing; three deaths over weekend
- Ready for takeoff: Efforts progressing to clean up AMD, expand tourism near Johnstown's Inclined Plane
- Troopers still probing missing $39K from Bedford County ice cream stand
- East Conemaugh police: Man robbed driver
- Police: Needles, drugs found; East Conemaugh woman charged
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.