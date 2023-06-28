JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Approximately $70,000 has been donated for the purchase, installation and long-term maintenance of a new flagpole at the Mound in Westmont.
Flag Station USA, from Blair County, has also recently been contracted to do the work.
“We probably can’t give a definite (completion) date, but I think we’re ahead of schedule from what we anticipated, having the monies available so that we can confidently enter into a contract for the flagpole installation,” Robert Eyer, a Centennial Flag Committee co-chairman, said.
The organization is still raising funds to assist with annual maintenance bills that are expected to consist of a replacement flag ($2,500), electricity ($600), insurance ($300) and general operating ($600).
Donations can be mailed to the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies at 216 Franklin St. Suite 400, Johnstown, Pa. 15901, or given online at www.cfalleghenies.org/fund/inclined-plane-flag-fund.
“We’re looking to, I guess, not just put up a new flag pole, but have monies available for maybe at least a decade of flags,” Eyer said.
The committee has already reached the $70,000 total that it hoped to achieve by the Fourth of July.
“We have a wonderful situation,” John Polacek, a co-chairman, said. “Not only have we raised funds for the installation of the flagpole, but we have funds for its perpetual care.”
The original 120-foot-tall flagpole and flag, located near the top of the Johnstown Inclined Plane, was installed in 1989, the 100th anniversary of the historic 1889 Johnstown Flood. Sandi McQuaide and Rosalie Danchanko led that project more than three decades ago. They are also involved in the current effort to get a new flag and pole in place.
A decision was made to replace the first flagpole after it started to show signs of aging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.