The late George Yurasko Jr. and his sister Helen “Corky” Yurasko Kralik’s lives took them down different paths after they finished high school. But even though they ended up living more than 300 miles apart, one thing never changed – their passion for the Johnstown community, George’s daughter, Cindy Tietjen, said. Now, benches honoring each of them are reconnecting the pair from atop Johnstown’s Inclined Plane. Working with the Cambria County Transit Authority, the Yurasko family donated funds to have two metal benches placed on the Incline’s observation deck with the names of George and Edna (Veil) Yurasko Jr. and Andrew and Helen “Corky” Yurasko Kralik inscribed. Fifteen family members – many of them living as far away as Massachusetts – traveled to Johnstown to unveil the benches Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Inclined Plane bench dedication
