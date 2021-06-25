It may look like nothing’s happening with the Inclined Plane rehabilitation project, but the work is continuing on schedule, Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll told the Cambria County Transit Authority members Friday.
“Plant Services Group was awarded the contract for the undercarriage bid, and they have been working on that,” Lucey-Noll said at Friday’s meeting. “All that work is behind-the-scenes work. They will be coming on site later this summer to do the installation. That section of the project goes through the end of October.”
Authority members voted Friday to award a $446,078.70 contract to RPM Consulting of Pittsburgh for the replacement of rail track ties to continue the rehabilitation work.
The project began a few years ago, with smaller projects being completed over the winter when the attraction was closed for the season.
Major work began earlier this year with car restoration, which will be followed by a complete overhaul of the mechanical and electrical systems.
The funicular will not reopen this year and will remain closed through the summer of 2022.
The last major overhaul was in 1983, when the visitor center was constructed.
In other business Friday, the authority reelected officers for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which begins Thursday.
Tim Whited will continue to serve as chairman, Joe Slifko as vice chairman, Tom Gramling as treasurer and Trish Corle as secretary.
