JOHNSTOWN, PA – A Pittsburgh company that oversaw upgrades to the Monongahela Incline in 2015 has been awarded the general contract to rehab Johnstown's famous furnicular.
Mosites Construction and Development's $9.6 million bid was one of four separate contracts approved Friday that will enable the $15.6 million Inclined Plane rehabilitation to occur over the next two years.
That total topped 2020 estimates – but thanks to support from state, federal and local foundation funding sources, the project is fully funded, CamTran Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll said.
"We've spent five or six years fundraising and trying to get this project done," she said. "And the community stepped up – specifically the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and 1889 Foundation – to help us put up a local share.
"Everyone understands how important this project is to the community."
PennDOT provided most of the funding for the work, while approximately $360,000 combined was committed through the local foundations over the past year.
It has been more than 35 years since the vehicular incline has seen this level of repairs.
That last overhaul occurred in the mid-1980s as part of a project that added the Inclined Plane Visitors Center.
Most of the work approved Friday focuses on the components necessary to keep the Inclined Plane running, including all new tracks, pulley systems and a full overhaul of the site's electrical system – pretty much "every part of the incline" aside from the cars themselves, Lucey-Noll said.
Undercarriage upgrades to those cars are already underway through a preliminary phase of the project awarded in March.
Plant Services Group of Indiana is completing that work. On Friday, they were also the lowest of two bidders on the main mechanical and plumbing contract, which was just over $3 million.
Latrobe-based Schulthesis, part of TSB Inc., was the low bidder on the electrical work at $2.99 million, Board Chairman Tim Whited said.
Mosites was the only bidder for the general contract – which had to be rebid this year after an earlier attempt failed to garner a qualified offer.
But with their background handling specialized projects such as the Mon Incline, Mosites has the right track record for the job, Lucey-Noll said.
"When you're dealing with a unique, historic piece of equipment like the Incline, that makes (finding a qualified bidder) hard," she said. "The fact they've already worked on one, that gives us confidence."
Plans for the project include replacing the lighting that lines the track with new LED lights.
A generator-powered auxiliary motor is also being added to lift and lower cars when outages occur. Until now, car stoppages have meant calling Johnstown Fire Department to escort riders from the cars – a dangerous situation that can sometimes take two hours to complete, Lucey-Noll said.
An independent engineering firm, Hillis-Carnes Engineering Associates, was hired for $51,520 to serve as a third-party "special inspector" to ensure project steps – such as electrical work and safety measures – are completed to proper design and specifications. The inspector is required through International Building Code requirements, Lucey-Noll said.
As planned, the Incline, its gift store and ice cream shop will all remain closed until the project's 2023 completion.
Asiago's is the one exception. The restaurant will continue to operate, Lucey-Noll noted.
"It's hard to close the Incline to get this completed," she said. "But in the long run ... this work will ensure it is going to be in tip-top shape for the next 30 years."
