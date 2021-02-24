LATROBE – State police in Greensburg reported that an incident anonymously reported to Westmoreland County 911 that required Latrobe Elementary School to be locked down on Wednesday afternoon was a false alarm.
A verified Twitter account of Troopers Steve Limani and Cliff Greenfield reported the incident as a false alarm at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Latrobe police and state police responded to the scene and secured the building during the lockdown.
A Facebook post made by the Greater Latrobe School District states that authorities believe that the threat may have been a prank. The district stated that all staff and students were safe and that no injuries were reported.
