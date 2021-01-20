Although Ben Grove, an American government and history teacher at Forest Hills High School, watched most of the 59th inauguration by himself due to a prep period, he kept the news coverage on for his pupils in the next class.
“I feel it’s important for them to witness something historic in their lifetime,” the educator said.
Wednesday’s event was significant for a number of reasons.
Not only is President Joe Biden now the oldest elected individual to serve in the role, at 78, but Vice President Kamala Harris is the first female, Black and person of South Asian descent to hold her new position.
Grove said the inauguration was “historic on a lot of levels” and believes Biden’s presidency will bring more opportunities for a variety of individuals.
Zach Hunter, a social studies teacher from Conemaugh Valley High School, didn’t have the chance to watch the inauguration with his students because of the block schedule the school uses, but will view the event with them Friday when he sees his classes again.
He’s going to incorporate the occurrence into his lessons as well.
Hunter will assign his students an open-ended writing prompt “in which they discuss the ideas Mr. Biden presented while also expressing their hopes and reservations for his administration.”
“If time permits, we may also compare and contrast Mr. Biden’s speech with some past inaugural addresses,” Hunter said.
He also noted the historic significance of Wednesday’s event.
“The importance of Kamala Harris being sworn in cannot be overstated,” Hunter said.
Asia Zwick, a ninth-grade student at Conemaugh Township Area, agreed.
“Her being the first female, first Black and first Asian-American vice president is an extremely important step for America,” Zwick said. “In my opinion, Harris is well educated and will be open enough to getting the country through not only COVID-19 but any economic problems we may have.”
She didn’t have a chance to watch the inauguration live, but discussed the matter during several classes.
“In civics, we talked a little bit about everyone’s opinions,” Zwick said. “In other classes, we talked about it as well. ... I gave my input on what I thought Trump did that was good, which was not very long of a talk, and compared it to what Biden will do.”
Griffin Christ, a senior at Forest Hills, tuned in to the inauguration on his own time and said he recognized a message of unity in Biden’s speech after he took the oath of office.
The new president touched on the divide in the nation and noted that this isn’t new territory for the country.
“Unity is the path forward, and we must meet this moment as the United States of America,” Biden said.
The 17-year-old added that he saw some parallels to President Donald Trump’s inaugural address in 2016, adding that they both keyed on bringing the country together.
Trump did not attend Wednesday’s event – choosing instead to travel to his golf course in Florida.
Griffin said he would’ve liked to see the former commander-in-chief stand next to his predecessors and Biden, stating that it would have strengthened the new president’s message of unity.
“I think that President Trump did what he thought was best for the nation,” Central Cambria advanced placement U.S. government teacher Seth O’Brien said. “In an already star-studded event and in light of recent events, his attendance had the potential to take away from the bigger picture.”
O’Brien had his students watch the inauguration through their preferred sources because the district implemented a virtual day due to the inclement weather.
“I think that the most important thing that students and citizens can take away from the inauguration is the idea of peaceful transfer of power following free and fair elections,” he said. “The true testament of the United States and the inauguration can be summarized in one quote from Ronald Reagan’s 1981 inaugural address and invoked by [U.S.] Sen. Roy Blunt [of Missouri] at the inauguration of both President Trump and President Biden, ‘The orderly transfer of authority as called for in the constitution routinely takes place as it has for almost two centuries and few of us stop to think how unique we really are. In the eyes of many in the world, this every-four-year ceremony we accept as normal is nothing less than a miracle.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.