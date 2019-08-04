Central Park in downtown Johnstown was filled with fine art and 11 chefs from the area on Sunday to celebrate an inaugural fundraising event.
Sunday on the Square, presented by Gallery on Gazebo, provided those in attendance with a taste of local cuisine, as well as a look at an eclectic collection of donated art.
“This is an incredible turnout for today’s event,” said Rebecca Roberts, Sunday on the Square committee chairwoman. “We thought maybe we might be getting 200 people, but we’re close to about 400.
“We had 200 registered before the event, but people have been coming left and right, and that line did not stop for two hours,” she said. “It was incredible.”
Roberts said with the success of Sunday’s gathering, there are plans to hold the event annually in Central Park.
“Hopefully it will be the same weekend every year, and much like being on the original committee for the Sandyvale Wine committee, I think that we’re going to be able to make this a big success as well,” she said.
“And it will be great for bringing in people into downtown Johnstown, which is the goal of Vision 2025, because what we want to do is get people to realize what a gem we have here in Central Park and the great culinary talent we have in Greater Johnstown.
Participating chefs on Sunday included those from Lazarus Cafe, The Fat Squirrel, Press Bistro, Balance Restaurant, Marie’s Nutcracker Sweet, Sunnehanna Country Club, Rayne’s Backyard Barbeque, Asiago’s, Stone Bridge Brewing Co., Scott’s By Dam and Faranda’s Farm.
“We’re very blessed and honored to be down here,” said Rayne’s Backyard BBQ owner and chef Terrance Ballard.
“We’re offering $8 and $4 meals for folks that want to try my barbecue or some of the other food from the other businesses here.
“This has been great,” he said. “We’re blessed to be here to show our support.”
Jennifer Shearer, Press Bistro co-owner and chef, was all smiles during the event. Similar to Ballard, she said that it was great to be a part of something that was geared toward giving back to the community.
“It’s amazing to participate,” Shearer said.
“There’s so many chefs from all over the county here, so it’s really nice to be involved with all of these other chefs. And it’s nice to see the Gallery making money.
“So yeah, this is awesome,” she said.
“It’s awesome to see the community all come together.”
Proceeds from Sunday’s event will be used to fund Gallery on Gazebo exhibitions, programs and special events.
