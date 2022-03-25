JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A local woman emerged as the top American in her weight class at the 2022 Arnold Sports Festival’s amateur world championship strongman competition.
Krystal Stanczyk, 26, represented not only Johnstown but the United States in the two-day international competition on March 4 and 5 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio.
Her weight class featured 17 of the world’s top amateur strong women, the competition’s website shows.
Stanczyk finished fourth overall in the lightweight class and was the top American in that weight class.
The competition consisted of the 345-pound to 395-pound deadlift ladder, 180-pound sandbag to 440-pound wheelbarrow medley, 20-pound to 30-pound bag toss over bar, 145-pound to 175-pound axle clean and press, 285-pound strongman squat and atlas stone toss over bar.
Her place at the winners’ podium automatically qualifies her to return to the games next year and puts her on a path to become a professional.
“I was surprised,” she said.
“It was a great experience to be there and to make it to the final podium. These athletes included the best amateurs in the world, world-record holders.”
Stanczyk, originally from Somerset, lives in Westmont and works remotely as a clinical data abstractor for a California-based company.
She started lifting weights nine years ago in high school for varsity sports, and discovered she was naturally strong, she said.
She’s continued lifting weights through her adult life.
For the past five years, she’s trained at Area 56 Warehouse Gym, 335 Nees Ave., in Geistown Borough.
Gym owner Tyler Petro has coached Stanczyk for 12 weeks prior to the competition.
“I was confident she had the potential to podium at fourth place the way she did,” he said.
“And realistically, she wasn’t terribly far out of first or second. Points are hard to come by in that big of a competition.”
Stanczyk qualified for the Arnold strongman at a national event in October.
“Next year, I believe she has a realistic shot of winning a whole championship at the amateur level,” Petro said.
Petro said Stanczyk pushes herself to exceed her own expectations.
“She is definitely one of the hardest working people I’ve ever coached,” he said. “Even when she isn’t confident in hitting a weight – if I lay it out there, she trusts that I can get her to that point.”
Stanczyk is also a positive influence on those she works out with.
“She will cheer you on when you are going for a heavy lift,” Petro said. “We look for people like her who are inspiring to those around her. She is a good teammate, a good person to have around.”
