Dance your way to a bygone era at classes being offered at an area studio.
Sherry Lynn’s Ballroom Dance Center will hold Civil War-style dance classes beginning Feb. 7 at the dance center, 646 Main St. in downtown Johnstown.
The six-week classes will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays.
Sherry Lynn Harshberger, along with her husband, Brian, have operated the dance studio since 1999, but this is the first time they are offering this style of dance.
“My husband and I happened to see a sign on a store in Jennerstown that said there was going to be a Victorian-era Civil War ball and it told us what to wear,” she said.
“As a date night, I thought this would be something fun to do. It wouldn’t be ballroom dancing or work like we normally do. Just go out and see what’s it all about.”
The ball, which was held in November in Somerset, was presented by the Civil War Dance Foundation of Camp Hill, Cumberland County.
“We got there and were blown away. It was totally awesome,” Harshberger said.
“It was intergenerational, and what we saw was a grandmother dancing with a grandson, two ladies who were friends dancing together, husbands and wives, retired people and younger people. They were wearing gloves, doing honors and showing manners, things that you haven’t seen in years.”
She said that at the end of the ball, the company offered training materials and music for anyone interested in learning Civil War dancing.
“We had done ballroom dancing for years, so we thought why not look into this and see if we could offer something new and different,” Harshberger said.
“We tried it at our social dances and ballroom dances and our people loved it, and it was so fun.”
She said she and her husband dove in to familiarizing themselves more with the dances.
“It didn’t take much for us to learn because we already have the dance background,” Harshberger said.
“It’s easy to learn, it’s a great social outlet, a low-pressure environment, good exercise and a return to manners and formalities. Really all you have to be able to do is walk and follow some directions.”
She said Civil War dancing has similarities to square dancing and there are waltzes, polkas, reels, do-si-dos and seesaws.
“My thought was to do this in the winter to give people something fun to do indoors,” Harshberger said.
“Maybe this could be adapted for a wedding reception or done outside because you really don’t need a perfect floor for this, so it would be fun at a family picnic under a pavilion at a park to say we’re going to do the Virginia reel. There’s a big group of people who can enjoy this.”
Each class will focus on a specific Civil War dance.
“When we get to Week 6, we’ll review them all in a social environment,” Harshberger said.
For the classes, period music will be used.
“There will be a lot of fiddle music with some contemporary music mixed in like the ‘Bonanza’ music,” Harshberger said.
“We’re talking things from the 1860s and before the actual waltz was a waltz.”
Harshberger said the goal of the classes is to provide a unique activity that’s intergenerational for people to participate in.
“Hopefully, this will find a new market of people to bring to the dance center who are not interested in ballroom dancing,” she said. “I’d love to see grandmothers and grandsons or fathers and daughters, because it’ll create a nice bond between them.”
Harshberger added that dancing has many benefits to the body.
“Regular dancing keeps the body limber and flexible along with unrecognizable aerobic benefits, and you don’t actually know that you’re exercising because you’re having fun,” she said.
“Learning dance choreography keeps the mind sharp and it encourages concentration and recall of muscle memory as it relates to music.”
Depending on the response, Harshberger said Civil War dancing could become a regular offering at the dance center.
“We’ll start off with this six-week class, but there’s more you can do,” she said. “There’s probably like 16 to 18 different dances in the training, and they get more complex as you go. I’d love to see this become a regular thing in Johnstown. And if it becomes popular, maybe we could have our own ball.”
Class size is limited to 24 people and geared for those 8 and older.
Those attending should come with a partner. Although period clothing is not required, gloves should be worn. Dry shoes are required.
To register or for more information, call 814-536-8760 or email sherrylynnsballroom@gmail.com.
Kelly Urban can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
