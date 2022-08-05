EBENSBURG, Pa. – Kaley Kozian, of Revloc, said that when she was a bartender, she loved talking to customers and learning about them and their orders.
She said this led her to open Bohemian Bean, a new coffee shop on West High Street in Ebensburg in the former Coal Country Brewing location.
If customers walk into the shop, they see a room with blanket-covered couches, ottomans and macrame on the walls, and Kozian said that’s what she envisioned for her business.
“I wanted it to be comfortable, inviting and relaxing,” she said.
“That space even got a new coat of paint that is lighter than the previous business.
“We tried to stick with a calm atmosphere, inviting colors that make people want to come in, sit down and relax. We have people that come up, look at the register, and we ask if the order is for here or to go, and the customers turn, look around and say, ‘I’m going to sit down for a little.’ ”
The business has an area for children to play, where parents can watch or enjoy coffee from a bar with a two-way mirror, so that their children don’t disrupt other customers.
For customers looking for a little extra boost in their coffee, the shop offers “mushroom magic.”
Kozian said that the “mushroom coffee” is roasted differently and incorporates the health benefits of mushrooms.
“It’s similar to a fruit smoothie, using a vitamin or nutrition booster,” she said.
“It’s really extraction – extracting the health benefits from the mushrooms and incorporating them into the coffee.”
The shop also has a community room in which Kozian hopes to offer classes in the future.
“The initial thought was art classes and sip-and-paints, things like that,” she said.
“We started in that direction.
“So we have an artist that’s going to do ceramic painting.
“We’re doing a meditation class and creative-writing and poetry classes.”
Kozian said that when she was working on the building, groups approached her to ask about using the space.
She said the focus started as art, but the space can also accommodate showers and a BYOB.
Bohemian Bean is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.