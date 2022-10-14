JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Amy Riley’s career has spanned the medical spectrum, from rural family practitioner to cancer research at one of the nation’s most prestigious organizations.
The Johnstown resident is a certified nurse practitioner with Dr. Ibrahim Sbeitan’s practice at Conemaugh Cancer Care Center, 1020 Franklin St. in Johnstown’s 8th Ward.
After graduating from Portage Area High School, Riley began her medical journey at the University of Pittsburgh, where she completed her nursing degree and became an oncology-certified registered nurse with what was then the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, now UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in the city’s Shadyside neighborhood.
‘Love the outdoors’
That’s where she got involved in cancer research in a graduate-student research position while continuing to work as an oncology nurse at the Cancer Institute and taking classes to become a certified nurse practitioner.
“I obtained my nurse practitioner license because I just love the outdoors,” Riley said.
“I wanted to leave the city and go live in the middle of a national forest.”
She took a position with a local physician practice and moved to a farm in Pocahontas County, West Virginia.
The rural county includes 300,000 acres of Monongahela National Forest. Her work there was the epitome of the nurse practitioner’s role.
“It was extreme rural medicine, but it has taught me a lot,” Riley said.
“The nurse practitioner was really born out of rural medicine. What I did in Appalachia is the truest form of a nurse practitioner.
“I never worked a day in my life with a doctor in Appalachia. You just didn’t have that luxury.”
She estimates she took care of about half the county’s 8,000 residents.
“I did everything under the sun,” Riley said.
“Talk about rural medicine – I was front-line rural medicine. I lived on a farm and I had cattle.
“I was also able to take care of the entire family, so I took care of the mother, the father, the baby and the grandmother. I’d do the whole history. People would show up at my farm with gashes and I had to take them into the office and sew them up immediately.”
‘Oreo cattle’
Inspired by one of her patients, Riley acquired a Belted Galloway cow and started breeding the distinctive cattle. They are also known as “Oreo cattle” because of the large white bands separating black areas.
“Every little girl in the world wanted a horse when she grew up, and I always wanted a cow,” she said.
After several years in Appalachia, Riley and her husband, Patrick, had a daughter, Cora.
Eventually, the family decided to return to Cambria County to be near family.
Amy Riley connected with her old friend from her time at the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, Sbeitan, and went to work with him at Conemaugh Cancer Care Center.
‘The field that I love’
“When I got back, I was able to get back into oncology, which is the field that I love,” she said.
She has been able to draw on the skills she honed in rural medicine, building relationships with patients and their families and helping them understand the complexity of cancer care.
“As a nurse practitioner, I’m a nurse first,” she said.
“I think it’s a good role because I’ve been able to take my basic nursing skills and communications skills and still have a lot of advanced medical knowledge to be a better communicator with patients to be able to help them through with their cancer journey.”
Riley, 52, thinks she has found the right fit.
“We have a good bunch of people who care about patients,” she said.
“They need to know somebody cares. I tell them, ‘If you need me, call me.’ Never do we want a patient to be scared or worried. We always want to be there. Oncology allows us to do that more than any other field.”
Sbeitan has known Riley for more than 27 years and said he did not hesitate when she wanted to join the Conemaugh team.
‘Extraordinary dedication’
“She has always had an extraordinary dedication to the care of cancer patients,” he said.
“After returning to the Johnstown area 13 years ago, we were very blessed to have her become part of our oncology team. She consistently exhibits the attributes of understanding, composure, patience and empathy when dealing with cancer patients and their families.”
Sbeitan and the team at Conemaugh consult regularly with experts at UPMC Hillman, Allegheny General Hospital and other large institutions.
“What we’re able to do is still keep people local, but also pull in that Pittsburgh team,” Riley said.
She says she loves Johnstown because of its access to outdoor recreation.
An avid biker and former mountain bike racer, Riley owns six bikes and plans to add two more.
She enjoys yoga and music. She plays the flute. Cora is taking cello lessons, and both play piano.
“It’s a great place to raise a child,” she said.
“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
When she’s not working, Riley creates jewelry. She sells crystal jewelry at Classic Elements Inc., 345 Main St., and clay jewelry at Balance Restaurant, 415 Main St., where her husband is the beverage manager.
