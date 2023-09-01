JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Local chef Nan McNinney cultivated a passion for food at a young age and has looked ever since to expand her culinary skills, which she now uses as the local food systems coordinator for the Center for Population Health in Johnstown.
“I love making people happy with food,” McNinney said.
Her love for the culinary arts sprouted from a cookbook that her mother bought her at a supermarket in her home state of New Jersey – a tome she still owns.
Although McNinney took a detour, working in post-production for NFL Films in Philadelphia, the chef found her way back to the culinary arts around 2008 and started taking jobs in the industry.
That included jobs at a high-end cheese shop, corporate catering business and a coffee shop, among others.
“I kind of got around the Philadelphia area building my culinary skills in different ways,” McNinney said.
When she and her partner, who is from the Johnstown area, moved back to Cambria County around 2017, she was inspired to open her own food stand, The Hungry Owl.
After exploring the local food truck and service industry offerings, McNinney identified a niche that she could highlight.
At the end of 2021, she opened her own stand offering what she calls “comfort food with a twist” based on recipes similar to what she found in her home of Burlington County, New Jersey.
The Hungry Owl specializes in seasonal soups; slow-roasted meals such as chicken, beef and pork, and vegetarian options.
When the food coordinator position at the Center for Population Health became available, the chef saw an opportunity to combine her love of food with the management skills she developed while working at NFL Films, where she worked with producers and editors to keep projects such as season recaps, looks back at history and highlight reels on track.
McNinney said the position which she has held since February, appeared to be a role she could embrace while making a positive impact on the region.
About a month after starting the job, she realized just how great the need is in the area.
“Kids are struggling. Adults are struggling,” McNinney said. “They’re all in need of nutrition, not just food.”
While studying research reports, she identified certain demographics experiencing on food insecurities and went about working to help those groups.
Through her investigation, she determined that the city of Johnstown and Nanty Glo and Cresson boroughs are considered to be “food deserts” – geographic areas where some residents have difficulty accessing affordable, healthy food options.
Since then, she’s worked with local veterans’ groups, churches, Cambria County Library and food pantries to make connections, share information and organize events to assist those in need.
“It’s really exciting,” McNinney said.
“I really enjoy it.”
An example of her work is the recent food shares in the city’s Moxham neighborhood at which residents received fresh fruits and vegetables for free in a farmer’s market setting.
Another is scheduled for Sept. 19.
McNinney said that about 8,000 pounds of produce was distributed through the two events, which she worked with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Grove Avenue United Methodist Church to organize.
“It was a little bit of everything, and it was just really wonderful,” she said.
The Rev. Carol Hickman, pastor at the Grove Avenue Church, agreed. She also spoke highly about McNinney.
“She is a very talented person with such a passion at heart,” Hickman said.
Hickman commended McNinney’s effort to help those who are dealing with food insecurity.
“You can’t meet Nan and not know she has such a big heart,” Hickman said.
Another of the McNinney’s undertakings as the local food systems coordinator is the Adventurous Eaters program through Cambria County Library.
This offering allows area children and teenagers access to foods to which they may not be exposed otherwise, such as dried apricots and goat cheese.
Getting to introduce youngsters to various tastes and textures is a point of pride for McNinney.
She said the program has been successful.
“Nan is amazing,” Cambria County Library Youth Service Coordinator Leah Johncola said. “She is very interactive and she brings fun and new ideas to our libraries.”
The Adventurous Eaters program takes place on Thursdays, and it’s tied to the snack program at the library.
Johncola described McNinney as a knowledgeable and talented chef who makes simple and healthy but flavorful dishes and encourages local youth to step out of their comfort zones when it comes to food.
“She’s an excellent chef,” she added.
Projects in the making for McNinney include a community garden in Nanty Glo that she’s working with borough council to get off the ground and development of larger food pantries at Cambria County’s four college and university campuses to help students with food insecurity.
McNinney wrote a grant to help students “get off that ramen noodle diet,” she said, noting the benefits of a good diet, especially for college students.
Although she’s working diligently on her food systems job, the chef still finds time to serve her comfort food at area festivals. She was most recently at the Art Walk in Stackhouse Park in Westmont and still does some work at regional breweries and distilleries.
For more information, visit The Hungry Owl Facebook page or www.centerforpophealth.org.
