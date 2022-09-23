JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Strapped into his trusty Plymouth ’Kuda, Bill Schrader floors the throttle and releases the trans brake. The rear tires hook the track, and the front end of the car jumps off the ground as it lunges forward.
One such moment is captured in a photo from the 2016 Mopar Eastern Classic at Maryland International Raceway. Schrader finished in the final four cars at that race.
Schrader, 63, is the owner of Schrader’s Florist and Greenhouse Inc., 2078 Bedford St. in Geistown Borough, and he’s also a drag racer.
In his ’Kuda, he’s covered a quarter of a mile in 9.28 seconds at 146 mph.
“It’s a rush,” he said.
“You stage the car, let go of the trans brake and hang on.”
‘Krazy Kuda’
His Plymouth ’Kuda, which he’s named “Krazy Kuda,” is what racing fans would have seen as a pro stock car in 1970 with famous drag racing team Sox and Martin and legendary driver Grumpy Jenkins. Schrader lauds them as innovators in drag racing.
Schrader started racing in 1977 when he was a senior at Richland High School. In 1982, he bought the ’Kuda in Georgia.
“And it has been a work in progress ever since,” he said.
“I took a torch and cut the back half of the car out, built new frame rails – the car is National Hot Rod Association certified for a 8.50-second quarter-mile and meets all NHRA requirements for safety. I have to wear a five-point harness, a five-layer fire suit, gloves, a full-faced helmet and neck collar. Seat belts have to be changed every two years. There are a lot of things you have to do just to be able to run legally.”
Fourth-generation business
His great-grandfather, William Schrader, immigrated to Johnstown from Germany in the 19th century and was married to his wife, Lena, a day before the 1889 Johnstown Flood that killed more than 2,200 people, including the pastor who presided over their marriage, Schrader said.
In 1904, William Schrader founded the family business that still endures today.
Business expansion
The business has changed significantly from the time of horses and buggies, and family members have added their talents.
Today, Schrader’s wife, Barbara, has expanded the business with a quilt shop attached to the greenhouse.
Over the generations, the greenhouse has gotten smaller, but connections to customers have grown.
“Originally, my great-grandfather started the business, and back then, if you didn’t raise it, you didn’t have it,” he said.
“And basically, I’m the fourth generation. I bought it from my parents and I’ve been running it ever since.”
No plans to retire
In recent years, COVID-19 and subsequent historic rates of inflation have resulted in challenges in finding employees, affording the cost of supplies and freight.
Despite those challenges, Schrader, at age 63, has no plans to retire.
“I’ll retire when they shovel dirt in my face,” he said.
“I just feel the more active you can be, the longer you can live without problems.”
Schrader’s makes deliveries within a 20-mile radius, and that hasn’t changed since the business started.
However, the internet has helped the business grow its access to customers.
“With the internet, you are pretty much across the world,” he said.
“I’ve had soldiers who live in Johns-town call me from Afghanistan and order flowers for their wives.”
Schrader’s plans for how long he’ll keep racing match his work plans.
“Until they plant me in the ground,” he said.
In August, he took first place in a race at Beaver Springs Dragway.
“I had a lot of friends with me and it was just a good time,” he said.
“A lot of these guys I’ve raced with for 30-plus years.”
He put his ’Kuda in storage for about seven years after he was married. It was second nature when he returned to the driver’s seat.
“I pretty much know every nut and bolt in this thing,” he said.
‘Far from ... economy ride’
It has a 512-inch all-aluminum max wedge motor.
“It’s far from being an economy ride – it gets about a gallon and a half to the mile. Not miles to the gallon, gallons to the mile,” he said.
He built it with help from Denny Wingard.
“Denny Wingard helped me with the car immensely,” he said.
“He drag races and he also races out at Jennerstown for years. He was sponsored by Suppes Ford.”
Inducted into hall of fame
Wingard, 70, of Davidsville, is a mechanic and retired, formerly sponsored circle track and drag racer. Last year, he was inducted into the hall of fame at Jennerstown Speedway.
Although he has been long retired, Wingard said Schrader keeps his interest up in the sport.
“He’s like my brother. I help him out with his car. When he has a problem, he tells me what it is, and when I mow the grass, that’s what I think about – how to fix that problem,” he said with a laugh.
Wingard said Schrader is easy-going, which separates him from other drivers, including himself.
“I take everything so seriously, but he taught me to calm down,” Wingard said.
“We’ve lost races, and I don’t like losing, but he enjoys it no matter whether he wins or loses. He likes to win, of course everybody does – but he takes it with a grain of salt.
“If I was him, I would have thrown me out of the car on the way home from the races a couple times. He’s very easy-going and that makes for a good racer.”
Schrader also serves on Geistown Borough Council.
“Geistown is a great community,” he said.
“Most people know pretty much everybody. It’s just a really great place to live.”
