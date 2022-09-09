JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Seven years ago, Geistown Borough authorities asked Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department officials for help organizing a community festival.
Andrea “Andi” Cveykus, the department’s fund development coordinator, knew what the town needed.
“I had Baconfest kind of planned in my mind that I wanted to do it, so it worked out,” she said earlier this month.
“We both wanted an event to do, and it was just the beginning. Here we are seven years later, and the event has grown.”
Cveykus expects good crowds for the 2022 Geistown Fall’in Baconfest on Friday and Sept. 17 at the Richland fire company’s Geistown station.
“I think people really know about Baconfest,” she said.
“They enjoy coming for the activities. They like different varieties of food made with bacon and all the desserts made with bacon.”
Baconfest was one of the first big events Cveykus launched after being hired as fund development coordinator in 2015.
A former manager of Gymboree and Bed, Bath & Beyond, the Conemaugh Valley High School graduate came into the fire department job after getting a taste for fundraising as a leader of Richland Elementary School’s parent-teacher organization for several years.
“I love what I do at my job,” she said.
“I love raising money, planning events and talking to people.”
Deputy Fire Chief Robert Heffelfinger said Cveykus has excelled in the position. Having a paid fundraising coordinator takes a burden off Heffelfinger and other volunteer officers who previously managed the events.
“(Cveykus’ contribution) is probably immeasurable,” Heffelfinger said.
“It’s difficult to create and then manage a fundraiser. It’s actually pretty simple to show up and work. That’s what I do now.”
He praised Cveykus for her organizational, planning, marketing and management skills. But it is her energy and creativity that have made the biggest impact.
“She’s done so many different things that are completely new to this fire department and, quite frankly, unique to what I would consider general fire department fundraising efforts,” Heffelfinger said.
“To put a time clock on Andi is impossible.
“She’s like the Energizer Bunny. She’s go, go, go, go, go, go, go. She’s always one of the first at the event and usually the last to leave.”
A Lego Showcase fundraiser in January was the newest event Cveykus launched.
She said it was inspired by her family’s experience during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown when she, her husband Greg and their sons, Garrett and Gavin, spent time making Lego creations.
With the help of a local Boy Scouts of America troop, the fire department volunteers created their own Lego displays, attracting sizable attendance.
“It will return next year on Jan. 28, which is National Lego Day,” Cveykus said.
Other events she launched have included a bridal gala, craft shows, golf raffle and drag queen bingo.
Even when Cveykus, 53, is not officially working, she’s thinking about fundraising and looking for new ideas.
“I like to hang out with my friends and I like to go to other events,” she said.
“My friends say I’m always working.”
Cveykus helped organize and volunteered at Richland Community Days, Aug. 19 and 20, although it is not exclusively a fire department event.
“I was in charge of the food trucks,” she said.
“The food vendors were excited.
“The crowds were excited, the beer tent did extremely well.
“I’m just hoping that excitement carries over into Baconfest.”
This year’s Fall’in Baconfest schedule includes a car show and music by Undercover on Friday and the annual bacon-eating contest at 5 p.m. Sept. 17.
Saturday’s entertainment will be Still Rockin’ from 1 to 4 p.m. and The Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m.
There will be vendors with bacon-related items on both days, along with bacon foods, a craft show and an expanded children’s area with a bounce house and other activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.