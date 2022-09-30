EBENSBURG, Pa. – Two longtime business partners have teamed up to bring life back into a vacant event hall in the Ebensburg Mini Mall.
Steven Spicher, Larry Roussin and chef Joseph Shandor have reopened the Imperial Room for events and catering.
Spicher said that he and Roussin have been catering partners for years.
Roussin, who owns Italian Village Pizza, has been in the restaurant business for more than 30 years.
Spicher has been in the business for more than 15 years and Shandor has been a chef for more than 20 years.
“We’ve always wanted to open a catering business, and then one day, this was just kind of sitting out here and Larry called me and said, ‘Hey, why aren’t we doing anything with that space?’ Because it is a beautiful space and we knew that it was here,” Spicher said.
Spicher said he had done some events with Roussin and the pair decided to get him involved in the project as a chef.
“It was the perfect storm, the perfect timing and everything like that,” he said.
“So something that we’ve really had a passion for for a long time can finally move forward.”
Spicher said events have begun at the hall and the trio are hoping to bring larger events.
“What we’d like to do is bring weddings or proms and homecomings, all the local stuff,” Spicher said.
“We want to bring that back to this area. We want people to have a place here they can gather in their hometown. The weddings were huge that we want to have back.”
Beginning Oct. 8, the business will offer dinners for couples at least once a month.
The dinners will be available for 24 couples in the restaurant.
“It’s going to be set up like fine dining,” he said. “People can come in and get appetizers, salads, upscale entrees and desserts.”
The price of the dinner will be $65 per person and can be reserved by calling 814-419-8764 or contacting the Imperial Room on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.