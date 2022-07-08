Chris Verbano is a familiar face on the local music scene.
The 55-year-old singer and guitarist is currently a member of three bands. Whiskey River Panhandlers and Rusty Shackles each performed during Thunder in the Valley. Screech Owl is just getting started, but will play Aug. 28 at the Roxbury Bandshell.
His interest in music began in childhood when he got his first record player around the age of 3. His father Don Verbano’s bowling hobby expanded his musical horizons.
“My dad ended up bowling for more than 50 years,” Chris Verbano said. “Every Tuesday, he’d come home with a new 45 (rpm record single) for me.”
He’d listen to the records over and over.
It was the beginning of what he calls a “constant drive to see more music, hear more music, become exposed to more music and expose other people to more music.”
Musical influence
The vinyl gifts were just part of his father’s musical influence. While he has never publicly performed, Don Verbano has been close to the music scene for years.
“All of his friends are musicians,” Chris Verbano said.
“His best friend was Frank Filia.”
A Johnstown native, singer and jazz musician, Filia returned to his hometown following a successful career performing in Las Vegas.
In recent years, he regularly appeared at Harrigan’s Café and Wine Deck.
When Filia died last month, he was remembered as “the music man of Johns-town.”
As Verbano’s musical interests expanded, he was drawn to playing the songs.
In elementary school, he tried violin and saxophone lessons, but did not stick with either instrument.
Found his niché
In junior high school, he found his niché.
“In eighth grade, I saw Steve Martin on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ” he recalled.
“I told my dad that week I wanted to take banjo lessons, so we went to Wiser’s music and I told the guy, ‘I want to sign up for banjo lessons.’ He said, ‘We don’t have anybody who teaches banjo lessons. Would you like to play the guitar?’ So that’s how it started.”
He joined his first band in high school.
“It was named Exit, because we figured out every place would have our sign.”
Their first “gig” was a birthday party near Dilltown.
He also played with a band called RUEZ (Are you easy?).
The college years at Lock Haven University put a pause on his public performances, but he was right back at it when he took a job in northern New Jersey.
The band was Sonny Fitch and the Ditchdiggers, named in tribute to Johns-town musician Bo Moore’s father’s band, Backhoe Eddie and the Ditchdiggers.
He returned to Johnstown in 2002 and was living in the Roxbury section, getting reacquainted with the local music scene, when he learned the Roxbury Bandshell was facing hard times and scheduled for demolition. He immediately wanted to get involved in efforts to save it.
‘Angel of the park’
“My mom loved the bandshell. She called it the angel of the park,” Verbano said.
Turning to his love of music, Verbano contacted more than a dozen area bands for a daylong concert in 2005 at the bandshell.
“I asked the city if I could have an event there, in part, to try and raise awareness,” he said.
Saturday in the Park featured 14 bands with good crowds, despite a little rain. It also brought together those advocating for preservation of the beautiful stone structure.
“There were some influential people that I met that day that were willing to help pick up the torch,” Verbano said.
One of them was Joe Balon, of Upper Yoder Township.
“That’s the guy I met that wanted help,” Verbano said.
“He stepped out of the crowd. We started talking and that’s how things got rolling. We hooked up with Mary Borkow (president of the Roxbury Bandshelll Preservation Alliance) and things took off from there.”
First obstacle
The first obstacle was a $20,000 demolition contract Johnstown City Council had entered into with a construction company.
Unless that $20,000 was paid to the construction company, plans for demolition remained active.
This time, a stranger stepped forward with the needed cash.
Luke Speicher, of Boswell, came to Roxbury with a strange request.
“He just showed up one day and asked for a ride to the courthouse because he had the $20,000 bond,” Verbano said.
“That’s what really, really made it happen.”
City council was still not convinced, but turned the site over to those already working on restoration.
The deal required the group to make significant progress on repairs within 18 months or return the property to the city.
Eighteen months of volunteer labor put the bandshell well on the road to restoration, and the Rox-bury Bandshell Preservation Alliance continued to super-vise ongoing repairs.
Several special projects continue to support the work, including the Sunday con- cert series that Verbano con- tinues to oversee, lining up bands to fill the summer schedule.
Of course, the schedule always includes bands featur- ing Verbano. Rusty Shackles played on July 3, along with the Evergreens. Whiskey River Panhandlers and Striped Maple Hollow play on Sunday and Screech Owl plays Aug. 28, along with Untucked.
Verbano said he still enjoys working with people who embrace music and historical preservation.
“It’s always great to be around people who share your passions,” he said.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
