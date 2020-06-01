In contrast to the violence that has engulfed cities across the United States over the past week, local law enforcement officers, elected officials and leaders of the African-American community plan to stand side by side at the gazebo in Johnstown’s Central Park and share a message of unity on Wednesday.
Riots have raged since George Floyd, an unarmed and handcuffed black man, died after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes, all while a bystander recorded.
Chaos has occurred in many major cities, including Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., New York and Los Angeles.
Johnstown officials, the NAACP Johnstown Branch, Johnstown Police Advisory Board and Johnstown Police Department want to present a different image during the event scheduled to begin at noon.
“I think it speaks quite loudly about the effective lines of communication we have between the community and the police department,” Johnstown police Chief Robert Johnson said.
Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, president of the Johnstown Police Advisory Board and a prominent leader of the local black community, hopes the gathering can help allay the community’s concerns.
“To be frank with you, I think a lot of the reason for the press conference is to calm the fears of the business community in downtown Johnstown,” Wilson said. “They’re nervous and they’re worried right now. It’s to kind of let them know with the police department, what their preparations are, also perhaps what the state government’s thoughts and preparations are.
“That’s what a lot of it is. Then, also from the minority community, we’re trying to get ahead of this.”
An independent “Justice 4 George” rally, which was not officially affiliated with the city, was scheduled to take place on Saturday in Central Park. But it will now not take place on that day due to concerns about possible violence.
“People have a right to be angry, they have a right to be protesting and I understand why people think the rioting and the looting is wrong,” Kirsten Vazquez, the event’s organizer, said. “But, at the end of the day, material things don’t matter. Black lives do. This is the time to stand up. It’s not a time to lay down and listen to all the hate. We need to fill everybody with love.”
Vazquez said the rioting occurring elsewhere is “starting from people who just want to start trouble, they’re just troublemakers.”
“We were all supposed to be coming together for a peaceful protest, just to stand in unity,” Vazquez said. “And look at it. It got rummaged. There are 700 people interested in coming. It’s been rummaged just because of a threat. We’re afraid of the unknown for a good reason. It’s hard. It’s really, really hard to sit here and say that I’m OK with it being canceled – or, for their term, ‘postponed’ – but I’m supposed to go and tell these people that ‘your voice doesn’t matter right now’ because this threat, these people with guns coming are more important. Their threat is more important, so their words matter more than yours. And that kills me to have to tell these people that it’s canceled, when, in reality, it’s postponed.”
Vazquez plans to attend the City Hall event.
Meanwhile, the NAACP and Unity Coalition of the Southern Alleghenies are considering holding a candlelight vigil on Friday, but they are cognizant of possible violence.
“I’m concerned about the safety and about anybody that wants to be there and have a peaceful statement that we do need our police departments to behave with control and honor their mission to keep the peace and safety of the citizens,” Alan Cashaw, president of the NAACP Johnstown Branch, said.
Cashaw continued: “You’ve got to watch out for the unplanned events, and safety is my primary concern. As much as we want to make a statement that we want to have a cooperative relationship with our police department, and our police being mindful of their mission to serve and protect, and keep the peace and maintain safety, I don’t want to do it at the risk of the safety of the citizens that would want to support such an event. I’ve gotten feedback on it, but I’ve also got cautions. We’re taking an opportunity to think about it before we just go with it.”
Cashaw said he did not expect the Minneapolis incident to lead to nationwide protests, but understands why people have reacted to seeing the video of Floyd’s death.
“We got to all see it live and in color right on TV where a guy just nonchalantly and causal just puts his knee on a guy’s neck until he’s dead,” Cashaw said. “It looks like he’s fully justified to do so. It looks like I don’t have to worry. This is not a life that I have to be worried about. I’m doing him a favor putting him down, like I put down a sick dog. That’s the arrogance that I saw on the face of that officer.”
Cashaw wants people to use their feelings about the incident as inspiration to get involved in bettering the region, as does Rachel Allen, from the Unity Coalition of the Southern Alleghenies.
“We have to be willing to, in our own communities, look to places of decision-making and power in boardrooms and who’s here and who’s not,” Allen said. “I think that’s something that our community here can do. We can look and see where there’s representation and where there’s not, and work to remedy that in a way that’s not tokenizing or paying lip-service to diversity. We have a lot of work to do. We have to be willing to face hard truths, and learn and listen to people whose experiences are different than ours, and be guided by them.”
Wilson emphasized the need for long-term efforts, saying, “You can be part of a moment or you can be part of a movement. I don’t want people protesting, and shouting out their lungs just for a day or two just to be part of a moment. But they need to get involved in everything from voter registration, to education for young people, understanding civics, understanding politics, and be in the American fiber to make change. That’s how you have a movement instead of just shouting for a moment and then, when the day clears, nothing is really changed.”
The events are part of a wider reaction in the region that includes the creation of a Facebook group called “Take Their Power Away.”
“I made this group so we can share screen shots of local business owners and their racist comments in hopes that we as a community will boycott and take any power they have away from them,” wrote Nicolette Faith Beltz, a poster identified as the creator of the group that started on Sunday. “Be it money, their status in our community, their livelihood. I will no longer sit in silence and watch and hear the black community be downgraded, mistreated, treated like animals, treated like anything other than a human being. If we don’t stand together we are failing our brothers and sisters.”
The page consists of individuals finding online comments they consider to be racist and forwarding them to the poster’s places of work, asking the businesses to take action.
A poster identified as Geneka Ann stated “the goal of this group is to shed light on difficult topics and make the public aware of businesses that we are choosing not to support.”
The post continued: “We also need to be mindful of contacting businesses and employees without concrete and creditable information. When you do contact a business, please attempt to engage in a meaningful dialog. We are not here to bash businesses and get people fired. We are here to make a change and bring awareness to issues in our community.”
