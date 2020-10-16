WINDBER – After graduating high school in 2014, Savanah Pritt had dreams of becoming a beauty school instructor.
But after earning a teaching certificate for the trade, she found herself working behind a makeup counter for a cosmetic chain’s Altoona store.
“I was doing eyelashes all day. Every day,” she said. “And I hated it.”
It took working with someone she loved to guide Pritt down a different path. And a year later, she’s continuing her legacy.
In the months since Sandra Pritt passed, her 25-year-old granddaughter has followed in her footsteps, taking over Sandra Pritts Notaries, a Scalp Level business that has been in the family name for 49 years.
“I was so lucky to get the chance to learn from her,” she said Tuesday. “This job – and Miner’s Day – were her life.”
Sandra Pritt, who died in February, was well known in the area as a founding member of the history-focused Eureka Coal Heritage Association and key organizer behind the Windber’s Miners Memorial Day weekend celebrations. She was the first woman licensed to serve as a notary, family said.
Savanah Pritt is a 2014 Windber Area grad.
While she’s the second generation in her family to work in the notary office, she is the third to be a part of the family business, which also includes a neighboring auto garage and inspection shop in the Mine 40 neighborhood of Scalp Level.
Her father, Bruce Pritt, runs the garage side.
Pritt said the business remains state-certified for inspections, tags and title transfers for cars, trucks and motorcycles – and it’s still a big part of her business. It’s also common for customers to need insurance paperwork and court documents, such as power-of-attorney forms, notarized.
Pritt said she enjoys working with people.
“It’s something my grandma always loved. She said the job was about making sure what they needed was taken care of,” Pritt said.
She said she isn’t sure how she would’ve been able to handle that task without her grandmother’s guidance.
“I still remember how excited she was when I told her I wanted to do this,” she said, recalling her grandmother as an eager teacher. “I know she’s proud of me.”
