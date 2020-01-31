After the City of Johnstown was devastated by the flood of 1889, author Charles B. Clark decided the directory he spent two years compiling should be released to the people of the area. The only problem was that the 325 original editions already printed and stored at the bookstore and bindery, Benshoff and Sons on Main Street, were lost in the disaster. However, a proof of the book was still safe in Altoona.
In September of that year, with a renewed sense of purpose and dedication to the community, Clark endeavored to have 500 copies of the directory printed. He believed it would “be of great value to all in determining the loss of life as well as a souvenir of the flood and a permanent record of what had been,” according to a post script he added to the original preface. Which is a note he signed, “Washed out but not discouraged.”
Now, 131 years later, local author Becky Buchko, of East Conemaugh, has revised and updated this directory for a new generation of Johnstown citizens as the “1889 Johnstown City Directory.” The book was released in December 2019.
“I’m proud of what they did and I feel we owe the survivors and victims of the 1889 flood recognition,” Buchko said.
This labor of love, which she considers her part of contributing to the community, took around three and a half years of “painstaking” research to complete. Buchko started with photocopies of the 1887 and 1889 directories. She cross-referenced what was there before and what was there after the flood.
She also made several trips to the Cambria County Library to research the archives and microfilm, while digging deep into other historic documents.
The book includes information about Johnstown as it was that year, ranging from the societies and clubs that operated in the city and surrounding boroughs to the different businesses and addresses of residents.
It also has a story about the flood in Clark’s words, and information such as a list of some names of children born after the flood, such as Moses Flood Williams.
Other data within the pages are a street directory, local churches, schools, fire companies, amusement and public spaces and more.
Buchko explained that what drove her to do all this research and revise Clark’s edition was that she is passionate about the city and its history. But most importantly she wants to be able to share the information she’s found with current and future generations.
“Information should be shared, that’s the biggest thing,” Buchko said.
That was the driving force behind these directories to begin with ... sharing information. According to Johnstown Area Heritage Association President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Burkert, people who wanted to know anything about Johnstown were the ones who purchased these books, such as businesses.
Every few years another was published, and over the years, the publishing swapped hands a few times. The directories were published regularly until about 1998.
The first known directory was released by Andrew Jackson Hite in 1856 and was called the “Handbook of Johnstown,” Burkert said.
In this version though, there was more commentary on the region compared to subsequent editions. After that, Hite’s book was “succeeded in 1869 by George T. Swank’s Directory, which in 1876 was followed by Wiggins and McKillop’s ‘Johnstown Business Directory,’ ” according to Nathan Daniel Shappee’s 1940 graduate paper for the University of Pittsburgh “A history of Johnstown and The Great Flood of 1889: A study of disaster and rehabilitation.”
“It was really critical to be a city of some note or place of some note to get a directory,” Burkert said.
For Buchko, revisiting that snapshot of Johnstown’s history was important and that lead to quite a bit of proofreading. She said she wanted to “get it right” and now that this project is done she plans to revisit the official Johnstown flood victim list. Using that list, along with other credible lists she’s discovered over the years, Buchko said she wants to release a more complete version of the document.
That will be the second step in a larger project she is working on. Releasing the “1889 Johnstown City Directory” was the beginning for her on a journey that will culminate in a book to feature first-hand accounts of flood survivors.
“I want people to understand the gravity of what happened,” Buchko said.
She added that even she didn’t truly understand the situation herself until she was reading those accounts.
On top of being a “snapshot of history,” the directory will serve as a good source of genealogical information, Buchko stated.
Due to the depth of information located inside, a reader can simply pick it up, find a last name then locate the vocation and address of that resident. They can also be located by street address alone.
“Every page there’s questions and answers for everybody,” Buchko said.
Burkert looked at the book that way as well, stating that it is a good “historical and genealogical tool,” adding that it’s great to have.
In Buchko’s eyes, the dedication of the survivors of that flood to rebuild and start over should be a source of inspiration for the current residents of the area. That’s one of the key reasons she decided to pursue this project, because she is looking to inspire people to invest in Johnstown.
Currently, Buchko’s book is available in the Pennsylvania Room of the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St. The directory is also available on Amazon.com.
