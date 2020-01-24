Spreading the message of God to youngsters is a calling that Jocelyn Hrovath has welcomed with open arms.
The Johnstown area woman has brought the Bible2School program to the region with the mission to teach the Bible to children attending public school and inspire hope, showing them their unique value in Christ.
“We want to open the eyes of children to the hope that they can have in Christ,” said Hrovath, executive director of Bible2School Laurel Highlands. “We’re bringing the church to the children.”
She said the program began in Lancaster 40 years ago, but started Bible2School Laurel Highlands as a nonprofit in 2018.
“We offer Bible elective classes to children who attend public school,” Hrovath said.
“It takes place during their school day through release time, which allows children who attend public school to receive religious education of their choice during their school day. In Pennsylvania, it takes place off of the school campus and does not use taxpayer money and parents register their children for the program.”
She said having her own children in the public school system, her eyes were opened to how much some children were hurting and that a lot of them have no hope.
“Sharing that hope with them through this release time program seemed liked an amazing opportunity,” Hrovath said.
Through research, she came across Bible2School and upon learning more she went before administrators in the Forest Hills and Westmont Hilltop school districts to present the program.
Currently, the Bible2School Laurel Highlands program serves second, third and fourth graders attending Forest Hills Elementary School and second graders attending Westmont Hilltop Elementary School.
“We started in Forest Hills with 40 second graders and by the middle of the school year in 2018, there was such a positive response from the community that we added on third and fourth grades in January 2019,” Hrovath said.
“Last year, we ended the year with 90 children in the program and we grew by over 30%, and this year there are 120 children.”
At Westmont, the program began in January and has nine students.
“We would love to start third and fourth grade in the fall if volunteers come forward and God provides the funding, because this is funded by local businesses, churches and individuals,” Hrovath said.
Plans are in the works to expand Bible2School to second graders at Richland Elementary School in the fall.
Classes are taught by volunteers, mostly retired district teachers and church members, who commit to two hours once a week to lead the program.
Independently contracted buses transport students to and from the school to program locations.
The 40-minute class includes a group lesson with a story from the Bible, small group time to reinforce the lesson and a worship service that includes prayer and song.
“It’s a very well run program, and the nice thing for us is it’s been proven for 40 years in Lancaster, so it’s been tried and we see that it works,” Hrovath said.
The feedback from parents has been positive with parents saying their child now wants to read the Bible as a family and they’re attending church services more frequently thanks to their participation in Bible2School.
“Kids are embracing it and want to be there and parents want them to be there,” Hrovath said.
“We haven’t done research on it locally but there are studies out there that show children’s grades improve when they are a part of a program like Bible2School. We’re creating a safe place for them, and they often can talk about topics they can’t talk about in school.”
She said moving forward that she hopes to bring the program in to more districts.
“As God raises up what I call the army of people in each district, I believe we’ll expand our vision for the entire Laurel Highlands region,” Hrovath said.
“We’d love to see a Bible teaching program in every elementary school and we do believe it will expand in God’s perfect timing.”
An informational table on Bible2School will be at the Johnstown Tomahawks Friday game for Faith and Family Night.
To sponsor a child for Bible2School, visit www.lhregion-pa.bible2school.com.
For more information on the program, email Horvath at b2slaurelhighlands
@gmail.com.
