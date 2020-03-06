For years, Nicole Fuschino dreamed about landing an internship with the “Today” show.
But after several unsuccessful applications to NBC, the Windber native hesitated when she got a call at home last fall and saw a New York telephone number on the caller ID.
“Honestly, I thought it was a telemarketer,” Fuschino, 21, said. “And even when the voice at the other end of the line said, ‘Hey, I’m Marcus from the ‘Today’ Show’ ... my first thought was, ‘Is this a prank?’ ”
Instead, it ended up leading her straight to the doors of 30 Rockefeller Plaza.
From September to December, Fuschino said she worked with “Today” show employees in just about every phase of the long-running morning show’s production.
A Point Park University senior majoring in broadcast reporting, Fuschino spent the fall – and Christmas holiday season – in the heart of Manhattan.
She was one of seven interns with the show at the time.
On one day, the job might mean working in the control room, office or heading out into the “Today” plaza to interact with the show’s flock of eager fans, she said.
Other times, it meant shadowing producers and anchors, attending on-location shoots in the neighborhood – or stepping into the green room to make sure daily guests had what they needed before the show went live, Fuschino added.
“Walking through the doors of 30 Rock every morning was such an amazing experience,” she said. “Every day was different.”
During her time with the show, stage and screen films stars Kristin Chenoweth and Ryan Reynolds both made “Today” show visits.
Tony Award winner and “Frozen” star Idina Menzel joined Al Roker along the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, and country act Lady Antebellum performed a few hits from their latest album.
Among her favorite moments was getting a chance to informally interview “Today” show’s regular cast “behind the scenes.”
“It was such a great chance to find out how they got where they are – and get their advice for someone who is just starting out,” Fuschino said.
Time spent alongside veteran broadcaster Hoda Kotb was a highlight, she said.
“She became my personal favorite,” Fuschino said of the longtime Dateline NBC correspondent and current “Today” co-anchor.
Kotb told interns about the evolution of her own career, from the local level to national news and that the “idea was never lost on her” that she gets to come to work every day and do a job she is passionate about.
“She was really sweet,” Fuschino said.
An act of kindness led to a chance meeting with another well-known NBC news anchor.
She said she stopped to hold the door open for someone at 30 Rock and was greeted by a deep “Thank you.”
It was Nightly News anchor Lester Holt.
“(I) turned around, and it was him,” she said.
Fuschino – the daughter of John and Susan Fuschino – has been working to pursue a career in journalism since starting college in the fall of 2016.
The Windber Area High School graduate spent two years at Pitt-Johnstown before transferring to Point Park to focus on a broadcasting career.
Over that span, she interned with WJAC-TV, in Johnstown, and fellow NBC affiliate WPXI, in Pittsburgh, before landing the job with “Today” in the fall.
“I’ve tried to get experience at every level. I’ve had the chance to live in Johns-town, Pittsburgh and New York all before graduating college – and it’s given me a chance to get a taste of what it’s like to work in cities ... that are in small and large markets,” she said.
Fuschino, who is set to earn her degree in April, said those life and career experiences have helped shape the way she plans to pursue her first post-college job.
She said she wants to start her career in the “on-camera” side of the business. And she’d love to stay in Pennsylvania – for now, at least.
“All of the great talented people I talked to started in news and they started out small,” Fuschino said. “I want to follow that path.”
