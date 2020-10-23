For more than a month, Renée Thompson’s Westmont neighbors have been waking up each morning to a surprise.
The Jaffa Drive woman has been posing her 11 plastic skeletons to create new scenes with various accessories and “friends.”
“It’s so entertaining,” neighbor Wendy Beeler said while walking her dog past Thompson’s home.
“She has us all wondering what they are going to do next.”
The skeletons have ridden bumper cars and a roller coaster; they have joined together to bow down to royalty and they have become ghosts in pillowcases.
“I just try to entertain everybody and do them a different way every day,” Thompson said.
It started with a Sept. 21 birthday message for her neighbor, Michelle George, whose Shelburne Drive property abuts Thompson’s backyard.
George woke up to find a skeleton on her patio, wrapped in streamers and holding a “happy birthday” balloon. A box on the patio table contained a birthday cake.
George joked that in the early hours, she thought the surprise skeleton could represent a death threat, so the next day there were two skeletons – one holding a “Death” sign, and the other holding “Threat.”
Since then, Thompson continued the daily displays, to the delight of George’s 7-year-old twin nieces and their 12-year-old sister, who were staying in Johnstown until recently.
“They absolutely loved it,” George said. “At first it was for me. Then it was for the kids – every single day.”
Nobody sees the skeletons move, because Thompson makes her creations in the dark of night.
“She’d come to the yard at one in the morning,” George said.
“She’d wait until all the lights were off on the first floor.”
“People were wondering: When is she doing this? Nobody sees her,” Beeler said.
So far, her late-night missions have not attracted police, but Thompson has warned neighbors she hopes they would bail her out.
It took her an hour to set up the bumper-car scene in George’s backyard, using storage bins to represent the vehicles.
After a week or more of fun in the Georges’ backyard, it was time for the skeletons to come home. So one morning the crew was found crawling through the backyards separating the two homes. The next night they were closer to Thompson’s home, but George’s nieces were sad, so they were back the next morning, Thompson said.
Eventually, the crew did return to Jaffa Drive, sending one representative out to greet neighbors from an Adirondack-style lawn chair, waving a bony hand. The waving sentinel was joined by one more friend each morning for the next nine days, along with assorted skeleton animals and children.
One morning the Adirondack chairs were lined up as a roller coaster, with skeletons posed with arms raised. The next morning the roller coaster had crashed into the neighbor’s tree, leaving the riders sprawled on the lawn.
There have been some real casualties. Two of the skeletons are currently out of circulation for repairs.
“They need to go to the orthopedic clinic,” Thompson quipped. “I’m trying to get them fixed.”
Skeletons have expanded their hauntings beyond Thompson’s yard, involving the whole neighborhood. On Thursday, four were lined up at the house next door and three more were having a pool party on another lawn.
On Friday, a neighbor’s car was featured as the runaway vehicle that crashed through the skeletons’ party in a disaster scene.
There isn’t much traffic on the block-long side street, but the displays have gotten the neighborhood’s attention, Thompson said.
“Everybody walks during the day,” she said.
Beeler said the skeletons have become part of the community.
“It’s one bright thing that has happened this year,” Beeler said.
“It is giving the whole neighborhood a laugh.”
