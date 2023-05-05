JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Lamont Crocco had a nice career in the oil and gas industry over the past 20 years.
Still, the constant cross-country travel often left him homesick for his family and his years in the kitchen as a Johnstown restaurant operator.
The former owner of Lamont’s – a onetime Franklin Street landmark – decided to do something about it.
On Wednesday, he opened The Pike Steakhouse and Pub with his family at his side.
That includes his wife, Kristin, and two sons, Collin, 21, and Dylan, 20. His sons are involved in the operations and marketing side of the Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, business.
“They’re part of the next generation in our family restaurant business,” said Crocco.
But diners will find one thing hasn’t changed: the steaks.
Crocco said he’ll prepare the New York strip steaks just like during Lamont’s heyday.
The bar was lost to a fire in 2006.
“People still know us for our hand-cut steaks,” he said. “And that will still be our big item.”
Crocco purchased the former Pike Inn restaurant at 2340 Franklin St.
The menu features steamed shrimp, burgers and salads, as well as side dishes such as homemade macaroni and cheese and twice-baked potatoes.
Kristin Crocco said a full breakfast menu will also be offered daily.
“I’m excited. The restaurant business has always been a family affair for (Lamont),” she said, noting that his oldest son, Corey, has continued to grow his own business, Flair of Country, since 2015. “He vowed he’d open a restaurant again ... and now he has his sons involved.”
Lamont Crocco said The Pike Steakhouse is also open mornings. It will feature “simple, homemade family-style” dishes such as pancakes, French toast, eggs and omelets.
“We want everything to be fresh coming out to the customer. That’s the main thing, which is why we’re cutting the steaks right on the premises,” he said.
The family plans to have a staff of five to eight people, he said.
Until Wednesday, the restaurant was open evenings on a low-key basis the past few weeks to ease into the daily operations.
Crocco said he has already seen some of his former Lamont’s regulars.
“It’s great,” he said. “We’ve got loyal customers (from the previous bar) coming in, and we’re getting to know them and people from our sons’ generation stopping in. It’s a good mix of people.”
Lamont Crocco said he’s enjoying the moment.
The restaurant business is a lot like riding a bike, he said.
“Once you’re back at it, it’s natural,” he said.
“You forget nothing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.