Joel Weaver is known to answer to “Grandma.”
The fifth-generation Paint Township farm operator is a well-known vendor with his family’s Grandma’s Produce stand at local farm markets.
In recent years, Weaver and his brother, Mark Weaver, have expanded selection to include fresh products throughout the growing season.
“We grow everything from asparagus to zucchini,” Weaver, 60, said between customers at the Tuesday afternoon farm market at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1000 Scalp Ave. in Richland.
Sweet corn, tomatoes and berries are the mainstay for Grandma’s, but the family tries of offer variety.
“We bring whatever vegetables we can sell,” he said. “They all come in at different times of the year.”
He’s even willing to experiment and plant a new crop suggested by Grandma’s customers.
It doesn’t always work out. One year he planted some okra, but only had about four customers for the vegetable – all at the Thursday afternoon farm market in Moxham.
Planting an unpopular crop is only one of the challenges in farming. Long hours and low pay have been the norm for agriculture for centuries, he said.
“It’s a great life, but it’s a poor way to make a living,” Weaver said,
His normal schedule begins about 4 a.m. and can continue through 10 p.m. each day from early spring planting through the last of fall harvest. Actual sales, however, are concentrated at the weekly farm markets in Richland and Moxham, along with a Saturday market in Somerset. Each operates for three hours, once a week from May to October.
“The theory is we have 200 hours out of the year to make all our income,” he said.
Farming has taken more than Weaver’s time. When he was 18, he lost all five fingers of his right hand in a piece of farming equipment.
He says he failed to follow his fathers instructions and warnings while working with the equipment.
“It was all me,” he said. “No one else was around.”
When children at the farm markets notice his amputation, he tells them the importance of paying attention to their parents.
“I get to educate kids,” he said.
Farm life hasn’t changed that much since Weaver’s great-great-grandparents moved onto the property along what is now Horn Road.
“In 1835, you grew whatever you needed to live on, and bartered produce in Windber for what you needed,” he said.
The Weavers’ operation expanded over the years with a few animals to supplement the produce. The fruits of the family’s labors were sold at “tailgate” markets around Windber in the first part of the 20th century.
After the Great Depression, Weaver’s father and uncle transitioned the property to a dairy farm, which continued under the ownership of Joel and his brother Mark.
Modern factory farms and more stringent government oversight have brought the most recent challenges to the family farms. Those factors led the Weaver family to face some tough choices in the early 2000s.
New regulations would require the dairy operation to invest about $200,000 in equipment and infrastructure to continue.
The decision was made to sell off the dairy cows in 2004 and devote full time to the vegetable and fruit operation, with some meat sales as well.
“Ask any dairy farmer: There’s no money and too much work,” he said.
The challenges of produce farming are similar, he admits. The price of fresh vegetables, fruits and berries remain 27% behind the rate of inflation, he said.
While technology and advances in planting methods can increase production, there is a limit on how much can be sold, locally.
Weaver gives an example from his years as a dairy farmer: “You get more milk, but the price goes down. We can produce more, but it’s shooting yourself in the foot.”
Demands of planting, weeding, harvesting, marketing and running the farm market stands do not allow for time off, he said.
“You don’t get sick,” he said. “I took three days off for a traumatic amputation. What does that tell you?”
More recently, he was operating a combine just days after shoulder surgery on the arm with the fingers required to run the equipment.
Despite the challenges, Weaver calls farming both “a hobby and an addiction,” and says he wouldn’t want to do anything else.
“I’m lucky enough to do what I do for a living, for fun,” he said.
One thing he says has changed is the farm family dynamic. His wife, Kristine, and daughters Aileen Miller and Tabitha and Rachel Weaver all help with the work and sales, but there is now also life outside the business.
“As a kid, when I got done what Dad needed done, I got to live my life,” Weaver said. “Now I do what my children want me to do. When we are through following them around with their stuff, then I get to do what I want to do.”
