Oakland United Methodist Church’s associate pastor Jeremy Barkley is leading efforts in the area to champion authentic revival in local churches and communities.
The Cumberland, Maryland, native is the lead pastor behind UNITED Youth Ministry, which is a Christian youth movement that unites more than 80 local churches, nonprofits and local businesses.
“UNITED Youth Ministry is for the community,” Barkley said. “It’s not even just the city that’s just my focus. I really believe that God calls us to a region, and calls us to be unifiers to build bridges and not fences.”
Now in its seventh year, UNITED Youth Ministry gathers youth ministries and teenagers from across the region for three consecutive weeks, in the spring and fall, to worship together and enjoy Bible-based, age-relevant messages by speakers from several different denominations.
According to the pastor, UNITED draws about 200 to 300 of the area’s youth to its weekly night rallies throughout the year.
“We get churches from different denominations that cross over lines and put their differences aside and really ... just preach Jesus,” Barkley said.
“We’ve seen kids come to Jesus. We’ve seen kids healed. We’ve had kids leave their cutting devices – that they’re harming themselves with – at an altar or prayer.”
Barkley said the fact that there are so many local churches that are willing to work together to focus on the area’s youth is a blessing in itself.
“Jesus calls us the body of Christ, and the body works together, but it doesn’t look alike,” he said. “So when we can embrace that, we actually are receiving a blessing that God wants for us.”
Barkley, a third-generation pastor, said he was called to the Lord at the age of 12, but his journey in religion was derailed as he pursued a career as a social worker upon his arrival to the area in 2001.
“That calling kind of got put on the shelf for a little bit, but I feel that my 10 years in social work was a training ground for what God has me doing now," Barkley said. “It was like a real-life seminary for me. Growing up as a pastor’s kid, I think my frame for the world, also ministry and people, was a little narrow. And so being in social work, working with at-risk students, really helped me to grow.
“I sat in a lot of homes that I probably would have never sat in if I wouldn’t have been a social worker for those 10 years,” he said. “What that did was prepare my heart for Johnstown, and so that’s what really sparked the UNITED Youth Ministry that we do.”
Barkley, who now resides in Windber, said when he first moved to the area he quickly fell in love with it and the people that live in it.
“There’s a huge desire just to see redemption in the area, and I think people can taste it,” Barkley said. “I think that we can sense that something is building, but I really believe that we are in the preparation stages right now.
“And so you can’t bypass preparation,” he said. “We always say in our church, ‘You can try to bypass the process, but the process won’t bypass you.’ ”
This year’s final fall night rally will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Life Church, 107 Bantley Place, in Windber.
For more information on UNITED Youth Ministry, visit unitedjohnstown.com.
