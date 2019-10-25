Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain later in the day. High 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.