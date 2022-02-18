JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Earlier this month, when Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic presented John Miller with a proclamation as a tribute for his nearly half-century working in the local wire mill, he not only honored one individual, but also generations of steelworkers who built the city.
“Mr. Miller is the epitome of the workers, the blue-collars that made Johnstown what it is today,” Janakovic said during the ceremony. “We’re appreciative of that and all of the steelworkers and all of the millworkers over the years.”
Miller, a Blacklick Township resident, was thankful that other millworkers were remembered, too.
“I’m glad he did that,” Miller said.
Miller felt “overwhelmed” by the honor.
“It was very touching,” he said. “I never expected it.”
Miller started at Bethlehem Steel on Oct. 23, 1972, and soon moved to the bar, rod and wire division, located in Johnstown’s West End neighborhood.
Bethlehem once dominated the local economy before gradually pulling out over the years and ultimately closing operations in 1992.
“I think Bethlehem Steel didn’t realize what they had here,” Miller said.
The wire mill, though, has remained in operation – first as Johnstown Wire Technologies and now Liberty Steel.
The collapse of the local steel industry affected the lives of people all throughout the region. Many struggled to find work locally. Other folks went away in search of better lives elsewhere.
“I was always amazed that he was able to still have his job for all those years, seeing all the jobs that left the city,” said Miller’s son, Chris Miller.
“Even though I know how difficult the work was, (we knew) how fortunate we all were as a family that the job was still there. A lot of the other shops closed. For some reason, the wire mill kept pumping, and still is.”
Remembering ‘77 flood
Miller retired on Jan. 7, when he was among only a handful of people at the mill who had been there since the Bethlehem days. Miller said he never received so many handshakes and hugs as he did in the final days on the job, which made him know his work was respected and appreciated.
All total, he spent more than 49 years in the steel industry, holding several jobs, including welder, laborer, mill hand, inspector and foreman.
“It went so fast,” Miller said. “I’m just glad I worked with some really good people. We had a lot of fun at work and a lot of fun after work.”
Miller worked in the mill with his father, an Army Air Corps veteran, including in 1977 when the city was struck by its most recent major flood.
“I was daylight the day before that flood hit,” Miller said. “I was supposed to be the 3-to-11 shift the following day. My dad was working the 11-to-7 shift. I got a call in the morning. My mother said, ‘Your dad’s car is in the river.’ I didn’t even know it rained that night.
“Several days after the flood, we came down and got stuff out of his car. It was still in the parking lot. It was flooded. It was all destroyed. We got some tools out of his trunk and his wallet. In those days, guys just put their wallet in the glovebox. Cars were never locked. You didn’t have to worry about it.”
The steelworkers soon got the wire mill back up and running.
“Guys really pitched in and tried to keep it going,” Miller said. “There was a lot of cleanup work to do within the mills, too.”
He also saw people working hard to save the city.
“What amazed me the most was we took a ride through town,” Miller said.
“I just wanted to check some of the areas out. Every man, woman and child was out trying to do something.
“They were shoveling mud, trying to do something. That really impressed me. It was so hot that day, too.”
‘Ultimate baseball dad’
Miller and his wife, Darlene Miller, raised two sons, Chris and Jeff, and a daughter, Sara.
Away from work, Miller enjoys coin collecting, studying history, spending time with his grandchildren and following sports.
“When we were kids, he was the ultimate baseball dad because we played all summer long,” Chris Miller said.
“If he wasn’t coaching, he would trade shifts to be at the games.”
Chris Miller said his dad also instilled important lessons about the value of hard work.
“I think the way he worked, too, also gave me my work ethic, for better or for worse,” Chris Miller, a digital media instructor at Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center, said.
“Sometimes I tend to burn myself out. To this day, if I feel like I need to take a sick day or something, I don’t know if he knows this, but I’ll tell my wife, ‘Don’t tell him I’m off sick’ because I don’t want him to know because I feel that he wouldn’t have missed.
“I just thought it was important for someone to get that type of recognition (the mayor’s proclamation), not just him. A lot of those people built this city. For all the negative things people sometimes say about Johnstown, it’s still a great place. You can see the dedicated people who did it. There’s a lot of history, and he was a part of it.”
