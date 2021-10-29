ARMAGH – United High School senior Liberty Regan was crowned the school’s homecoming queen on Oct. 9, making her the third generation in her family to hold the title from the school.
Liberty’s mom, Valarie, was crowned in 1998 and her grandmother, Kim Fatula, was crowned in 1976, making it a family tradition.
“I was actually like super surprised,” Liberty, 17, said. “I wasn’t expecting it and I was on the homecoming court with all of my best friends, so I was happy no matter who won, and I know everybody else was like that, too. It was just super surprising. I wasn’t really expecting it at all.”
Valarie said that her two older daughters had run for homecoming queen, and she always thought in the back of her head, “how neat it would be” if one of her three daughters were to carry on the third generation.
“They announced her name and I just thought it was a really cool thing,” she said. “I think it’s really, maybe some people don’t think it’s a big deal but to us.”
She added that while the night was exciting, she felt Liberty was deserving of the title because of her personality.
“She’s very deserving ... will help anybody out. And I always say she has a heart of gold because she does,” Valarie said. “Her face, she’s beautiful, but her personality and her heart definitely match the outside of her. I’m proud of her that she got it, but more proud of how she got it, because of the person that she is.”
Fatula said she was excited to see another generation crowned homecoming queen.
“We were pretty excited, it was an awesome evening when she got crowned,” she said. “It’s crazy to think that 40-some years later, here she is and my daughter was, and it’s pretty exciting.”
She added that she also was not surprised due to Liberty’s personality. She said that could be seen in the story behind the dress the teen wore to the homecoming dance the following night.
“She actually bought it for the prom, and every time I looked at her at homecoming, it made me smile because she did not wear it to the prom, Fatula said. “She bought it, and here before prom she found out that another girl had the same dress.
“This girl was a senior, so Liberty said to this girl, ‘Since you’re a senior, I’m not going to wear my dress. You go ahead and wear your dress. I’ll wear it another time.’ So she wore another dress and the dress she bought for prom she wore for homecoming instead.
“Every time that I looked at that dress, it just made me smile because it just made me think of how gracious she is. Not a lot of people would say ‘oh no, you’re a senior, go ahead.’ That’s what I enjoyed the most, was seeing her in her dress that evening and thinking how kind that was of her to offer ‘Oh, I’m not going to wear mine, you wear yours, you’re a senior.’ ”
Liberty said that someday she hopes to share this experience with her own family.
“If I ever have my own family one day I’ll be like, ‘Hey, my grandma and your grandma and me all won homecoming queen.’ It’s just something cool not a lot of people can say, especially with us all going to the same school,” she said.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
