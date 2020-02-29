Megan Rager, Melissa Murin, Meghan Smitherman, Benjamin Murdy and Abigail Instone learned about the Holocaust in the classroom – names, dates, places, statistics, timelines – just like generations of students have done since the end of World War II.
But, last summer during the break between their junior and senior years, the group from Bishop McCort Catholic High School visited Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic where they gained a personal understanding of the historic and horrific events.
They saw concentration camps and ghettos. They heard stories about victims and survivors. They talked with residents of those countries about the events of the past and their current lives. And they came back with deeper knowledge about why 11 million people – 6 million Jews, along with Slavs, gays, political dissidents, the disabled and sick, Roma and other humans deemed to be inferior – were slaughtered by the Nazis during one of mankind’s darkest times.
“It definitely puts a more emotional level there,” Murin said. “Obviously, learning about it is hard as well because you know of the suffering that people went through. But, until you’re there, you don’t connect with it on an emotional level.”
Instone said the trip “really put into perspective that it was more than just a story, and that actually it happened and that the people weren’t only numbers, but they were all individuals with families and their own story.”
The students described the trip as having a profound impact on them.
“I think just in relation to it being about the Holocaust, I know from a personal point I’ve always been passionate about working toward change in my life and in the lives of those around me, like taking physical and concrete action to work towards the upholding of the rights of all people,” Murdy said.
“This is one of the most heinous acts and violations of that ideology. This just gave me a true guideline for how to be better about working toward that kind of change.”
Smitherman added: “I never really was aware of what all kind of goes on in the world. This trip definitely helped me become more aware of the injustice that occurs in our world, not just what happened during the Holocaust, but what has happened since the Holocaust and how these injustices keep occurring. This trip helped all of us to learn how to work to stop these injustices and prevent them from occurring.”
Since returning, the students have put together a presentation – “It’s Not Just History, It’s Reality” – about the experience that included seeing the Auschwitz and Dachau concentration camps. They have given the presentation multiple times with more events scheduled before the end of the school year.
“We wanted to make it real for everybody, so we incorporated some different questions through each of the different segments and sections of it kind of to put our audience in the shoes, I guess, of some of the victims,” Rager said.
“Specific questions like, ‘How would you feel if this was happening to you?’ to kind of bring it to a more personal level.”
Part of the presentation includes Murdy’s interview with David S. Wisnia, a concentration camp survivor and author of “One Voice, Two Lives: From Auschwitz Prisoner to 101st Airborne Trooper, A Holocaust Memoir,” who currently lives in suburban Philadelphia.
“All the things he has to say on this, it’s fascinating,” Murdy said.
The trip was made possible through the Beth Sholom Congregation, of Johnstown, and Blanche Beerman Holocaust Museum Fund, established by Abe and Janet Beerman. The fund is used to send students to Europe and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. They, in turn, produce some kind of presentation or documentation about their experiences.
