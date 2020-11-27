Art Remillard knew he’d found the right topic for his next introductory honors course by the time he walked out of the theater, he said.
Remillard, a professor of religious studies at St. Francis University in Loretto, teaches a introductory course each year to freshmen in the school’s honors program. He had gone to Johnstown to see “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” starring Tom Hanks as Mister Fred Rogers, the legendary children’s television host from Latrobe, and Matthew Rhys as a cynical journalist who’s assigned to interview him.
“It was such a well-done movie, and Tom Hanks was such a great person to have in that role as Mister Rogers,” he recalled this week.
St. Francis’ introductory honors course changes topics regularly, but is always meant to give students an introduction to research, leadership and community engagement, Remillard said. This semester, inspired by the professor’s viewing of the Tom Hanks movie, it’s about Rogers and the lessons he taught.
“I looked ahead, and I was thinking, this is going to be fall 2020. We’re going to be in an election time. We’re going to be very divided. We’re going to need somebody to give us some perspective on who our neighbor is, and how we can connect with each other and hold each other to higher standards for being our best selves,” Remillard explained. “I couldn’t think of a better person to emulate than Mister Rogers.”
The professor had his students listen to “Finding Fred,” a podcast about Rogers’ life and work, and assigned them readings from the volume “Mister Rogers and Philosophy,” edited by Eric and Holly Mohr; Eric Mohr is a professor of philosophy at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Rogers’ hometown.
Several authors who had contributed pieces to that volume later Zoomed in to a class session for a discussion with the students.
“It connected with the students this semester in ways that I couldn’t have anticipated,” Remillard said.
“If they had encountered (Rogers), they’d only seen him in reruns, but what we found is that the message that he was offering up throughout his career resonates loud and clear with the challenges we’re facing today.”
“One of the things that really landed with the students is the way in which Mister Rogers dealt with complicated issues head-on. He didn’t sugarcoat anything, but at the same time he would confront issues in a way that invited us in to see things from another perspective.”
One example Remillard gave was that of Rogers’ friendship with Francois Clemmons, who played the friendly neighborhood cop “Officer Clemmons” on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
Clemmons was one of the first Black actors to have a recurring role on a childrens’ show, and in a 1969 episode of the show Rogers invited him to cool their feet in the same kiddie pool, delivering an anti-segregation message.
Remillard called the episode “a statement about human family” and a gesture toward the Christian symbolism of foot-washing from Rogers, an ordained Presbyterian minister who saw his television programs as his ministry.
“In 1969,” Remillard said, “this is a pretty powerful statement. They’re still dealing with the problems of segregation.
“Mister Rogers had seen stories of young Black people having acid thrown on them because they were going into segregated pools. … I think this message of universal kinship, one that transcends these human-made boundaries that we create between each other, is very much on display in something as simple as a kiddie pool there, between two friends.”
The students also produced songs and artwork as class assignments, and performed community service projects; one group handed out gift bags to food service workers in the university community, Remillard said.
“These sorts of opportunities to show gratitude for people – this is something that Mister Rogers said over and over again, that we as people really have to voice these things, and the students did that in really fun and creative ways,” Remillard said.
“Honestly, it just made me so proud of every single one of them, to see their gifts and talents coming out in such creative, productive and compassionate ways.”
