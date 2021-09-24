The internet was new when Adam Murphy was a high schooler at Central Cambria School District in 1998.
“The high school networked some computers together, and I found the engineering and how it all worked very interesting,” he said. “It was interesting that I could write an algorithm that did something on the screen.”
It was almost like magic.
Today, Murphy, 41, is founder and president of Sourceree, a commercial intelligence software company headquartered at 656 Industrial Park Road, Ebensburg, not far from where he grew up.
“My dad worked for the local municipality and knew everyone in town, so I got to see everything that was going on, meet all the people who were around and ask a lot of questions about what they did and how they did it,” he said.
As Murphy got older, his curiosity helped him engage with people on solving problems.
“My favorite way of getting business and going about things is developing a relationship to understand what a person really needs and where we can best come in to help them,” he said.
He founded Sourceree in 2016. The name is a play on the words “source code” and “re-use.” The company reuses existing solutions that work to solve problems – “plus a little magic of our own” to help organizations solve problems.
Sourceree does high-level intelligence work for the U.S. government. Murphy is working to take products he’s developed and spin them out commercially for citizens and private businesses.
He’s given Dan Parisi the task to lead the commercialization of those products.
As Somerset County’s former entrepreneurship and innovation director, Parisi has worked with startups and has helped established businesses innovate in the community.
For the past three years, he’s worked through his own consulting business, Parisi Strategic.
He described Murphy as beyond humble.
“Humble is not even a good enough word for it,” he said.
“I think he is generally is the smartest person in the room, but he never acts that way. He makes you feel like you are the smartest person in the room.”
When Parisi worked for Somerset County, he was transparent and pointed out things businesses were not doing well, he said, so he was comfortable in answering the question of what separates Murphy from many of his business peers in the area.
“I think its natural for entrepreneurs who experience some success to get into this attitude where they stop taking advice,” Parisi said. “They take the position that ‘I run this thing and I own it. You guys work for me.’ It’s such a shame because that isn’t how they got there.”
Murphy has avoided that pitfall, he said.
“He wants his employees’ feedback on anything and everything,” Parisi said. “I think that inclusion is really needed here.”
The mistakes entrepreneurs are prone to make lead to staffing issues, he said.
“So many companies in this area have plenty of sales, but the challenge is building a team that is cohesive, has social capital and can execute that work,” Parisi said. “So many of our companies say ‘There’s no one to hire, people don’t want to work,’ and I’m not saying those complaints aren’t true, but software is a really competitive industry also, especially doing it in Johnstown.”
Sourceree employs 60 people and has a footprint across seven states, and the company continues to grow.
“You could probably make the argument that his industry is more competitive and even harder to find employees,” Parisi said. “So that really makes Sourceree stand out in this area – the high social capital he’s built.”
After graduating from Pitt-Johnstown in 2002, Murphy worked for Concurrent Technologies Corp. for 11 years.
He left CTC for a job in Louisiana, providing financial reparations to small businesses that made claims against BP for the oil spill in 2010. He didn’t like that job at all and left after four months, he said.
In the 2010s, Murphy earned an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Sourceree’s Ebensburg headquarters operates as if it were located in a forward-leaning area like Boston or the San Francisco Bay area, he said.
There’s no 8-to-5 mentality where you have a checklist of tasks to complete.
“You come in and you are given the flexibility to do the job in whatever fashion it needs to be done,” he said. “And you are not questioned over every little thing you do. It’s a cultural aspect we are trying to spread.
“As a software company in Cambria County, we recognize there is a limited number of potential employees that we would bring in from local universities, but at the end of the day, they will want to stay here.”
Murphy said he hopes his efforts will bleed into the area’s work unfolding in recreation and redevelopment to attract younger people back to Johnstown.
In addition to his business duties, Murphy sits on the board of directors for Johnstown Area Regional Industries, an economic development agency. Through his work on that board, he’s met leaders of other regional economic development agencies, including Mike Tedesco, of Vision Together 2025.
Since moving to Johnstown in February to serve as president and CEO of Vision Together 2025, Tedesco has met a lot of Johnstown business leaders.
Murphy made a big impression.
“Adam Murphy is a metaphor for the future of Johnstown,” Tedesco said. “He’s young, hip, entrepreneurial and a mind up for the task of creating systemic change.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.