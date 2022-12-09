SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset County Farm Bureau leader who drew attention to the farm community’s hidden mental health crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic’s height is being honored by his statewide peers.
Longtime farm bureau member and past president Dennis “Denny” Hutchison received the Rural Health Leader of the Year award earlier this month from the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health, which said his “suburb community outreach” effort could save lives.
Hutchison was recognized by Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health Director Lisa Davis during the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s convention in Hershey.
Hutchison started focusing on efforts to support farmers and their families after becoming concerned about the added stresses on them during COVID-19.
Suicide rates surged among farmers nationwide during that period.
And through efforts spearheaded by Hutchison and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, a 24/7 AgriStress Helpline was introduced to allow farmers to speak discreetly with medical professionals.
Marketing efforts were also introduced to raise awareness about warning signs someone might need help and support options that are available.
“For farmers, so many factors are out of their control – the weather, commodity prices, workforce issues and the supply chain – and it’s a lot to deal with,” Hutchison told The Tribune-Democrat after the hotline debuted earlier this year.
“When you operate a dairy farm, it’s not like you can just step away from it all. Their cows need milked three times a day.”
Rural health officials said Hutchison didn’t just reach out to fellow farmers to raise awareness.
He also spoke with local veterinarians, and feed and equipment dealers – people who deal with farmers frequently – to alert them about “warning signs” of stress and depression.
“For a long time, people in (the farming profession) have felt uneasy talking about depression,” Hutchison said. “It’s a delicate subject – but I think we’ve come a long way in the last two or three years.”
He credited well-known names such as U.S. Olympics’ gold-medal swimmer Michael Phelps and gymnast Simone Biles for stepping forward and sharing their personal stories about anxiety and depression.
“It’s OK to not be OK,” he added, saying that people should feel comfortable reaching out to someone who can help to talk about those feelings.
Hutchison, a retired vocational- rehabilitation counselor, continues to work with the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau to expand efforts to make treatment more accessible to Pennsylvania farmers.
Hutchison lives in Paint Township with his wife, Lori.
He’s also an executive board member of the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce and serves on the United Way of the Laurel Highlands board and the Paint Township Planning Commission.
