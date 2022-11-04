SIDMAN, Pa. – Gary and Jean McClemens, of Sidman, have seen their share of tragedy. The McClemenses, who have been married for 48 years, consider themselves to be blessed.
Gary McClemens was a budding artist in the early 1970s when he graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.
But he found work in the field scarce.
“I couldn’t get a job, so I went back to work for my dad, who ran a small family sawmill business,” he said.
On April 7, 2000, life changed.
McClemens was working with his brother, Terry McClemens, cutting down trees in the nearby woods.
“His brother did most of the cutting in the woods and he (Gary McClemens) did most of the sawing at the mill,” Jean McClemens said.
“That day, he was in the woods helping his brother because they ran out of logs.”
Gary McClemens recalls it was “really windy” that day when his brother cut down a tree, and without warning, the timber fell on top of Gary.
“Wrong place, wrong time,” McClemens said.
He was flown to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. He suffered a traumatic brain injury, a broken back and numerous other injuries.
“He spent four months in the hospital, unconscious,” Jean McClemens said.
“He was hurt so severely the doctors didn’t know if he was going to live.
“He was in the Crichton (Rehabilitation) Center for months and months,” she said.
“Atrophy set in and he couldn’t move anything.”
Gary McClemens found himself wheelchair-bound.
“When we told them he was an artist, they got him to start moving his hand,” Jean McClemens said.
After much hope and prayer, he was able to move his hand enough to begin painting.
Gary McClemens now spends many hours with his brushes and acrylic paints, turning blank canvases into flowers, trees, wildlife, old barns and covered bridges.
The McClemenses say they see God’s hand at work every day.
“The Lord has helped me a lot,” Gary McClemens said, “because every time I talk to him about what’s on my mind, I start sketching it out, and then I start painting animals and old barns and things that people remember when they were young.”
McClemens paints on donated handsaws.
“People give me old saws and I give them to my son, Jason, and he has them sandblasted,” he said.
“They tell me what picture they want and that’s what I paint.”
McClemens considers himself to be a realist painter rather than an abstract artist.
He uses acrylic paint, which he said dries faster than oil paint. He exhibits his works of art on Facebook.
Besides their son, the couple have a daughter, Heidi Washko, and four grandchildren.
Gary McClemens is pursing his life’s dream.
“Before his accident, he was a workaholic – work, work, work at the sawmill,” Jean McClemens said.
“He didn’t have much time to read his Bible or pray.
“He can’t stand or walk, but now he has time to paint,” she said.
“We’re just thanking the Lord he has his talent back.”
The couple attend Emmanuel Church in Richland Township.
“It cheers me up and makes me want to paint more,” Gary McClemens said.
“I give thanks to the Lord.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.