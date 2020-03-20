Grieving the loss of a loved one can be an overwhelming experience for people, but one bereavement support group is working to provide some comfort and understanding.
Since 2018, Conemaugh Regional Hospice has been offering its bereavement support group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, 441 Theatre Drive, Richland Township.
“When we lose someone so close to us it’s a loss that we never really get over, so this group is meant to offer support to people as they continue to walk on their own journey,” said Father Scott Lill, chaplain and bereavement coordinator with Conemaugh Regional Hospice. “It’s acknowledging the grief of the loss and recognizing the fact that life still is set out before them. We’re here to offer support as they begin to find what that way means for them after the loss.”
He said it’s an essential part of hospice care to provide bereavement support to families of patients while patients are under hospice care and after when a patient dies.
“Families of all our patients who have passed away receive information on the group right away and any of them are welcome to attend, but it’s also open to the public,” Lill said.
“Anybody who is mourning the loss of someone dear to them is welcome to come and participate. Just being together is a good thing in and of itself.”
Sessions include eating lunch together, followed by conversation on what is going on in everyone’s lives and how things are going for them.
“Either I or our medical social worker will give a short presentation on a topic about grief and dealing with grief, followed by some discussion and sharing,” Lill said. “Most recently we talked about grief and the holidays and grief and loneliness, and an upcoming topic will be grief and everyday mindfulness.”
He said everyone’s journey of mourning is their own and unique, but there are many commonalities that people share.
“Those commonalities are what allows us to have these conversations,” Lill said. “They allow us to share what works and what didn’t work. It allows people to take comfort in knowing that they are with other people who understand.”
Between 12 to 15 people typically attend the monthly gathering consisting of regulars and newcomers.
“My hope is that people will know this is available and they are welcome,” Lill said.
In addition, the support group holds events throughout the year, including a memorial picnic in the spring and a holiday gathering in December.
Lill said feedback on the group from attendees is positive and they take consolation in being with other people who, while on different phases of their grief, understand.
“They enjoy sharing their stories and enjoy sharing what has helped them,” he said. “The great value is just being with other people. If you don’t feel like talking, that’s OK, and if you do, that’s OK, too.”
Lill said being the coordinator of the support group has been a rewarding experience.
“When people are in need of some support after they’ve lost a loved one or good friend and invite you into their journey and allow you to accompany them it’s incredibly humbling and gratifying,” he said. “One of the nicest things is some of these folks who have met each other in this group have become friends and socialize with each other outside of these meetings and that is a great thing to see.”
Currently, with coronavirus concerns the support group will not be meeting until May.
“In the meantime, people can call Conemaugh Regional Hospice and we can send them some information in the mail about grief,” Lill said.
Those interested in learning more about the group can call Conemaugh Regional Hospice at 814-534-6100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.