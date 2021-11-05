JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The history of floods and the steel industry are forever linked in Johnstown.
The 1889 Flood destroyed the city, killing 2,209 people. The St. Patrick’s Day Flood of 1936 and the 1977 Flood followed, causing widespread damage. Numerous smaller floods hit the town during the 19th and 20th centuries.
All the while, through the good years and the recoveries, either Cambria Iron Co., Cambria Steel Co. or Bethlehem Steel Co. was the all-powerful economic driver for the region.
So when Pat Farabaugh started outlining a plan to tell the city’s story, he wanted to include the history of both.
It took a little convincing when he first talked to his point of contact at The History Press, who had envisioned two separate books – one about the floods and another about the steel industry.
“I said to him, ‘I think that they’re intertwined,’ ” Farabaugh said. “They go together, and I was able to convince him, and I was able to convince the board that makes the decision on what they publish and what they don’t.
“I was pleased ... that I was able to get a book that kept the flood history and the history of the steel industry, but also the history of the mines; the very colorful history of Johnstown’s role in the labor movement; Bethlehem’s boom-and-bust period; some of those (steel industry) personalities, like Charles Schwab and Eugene Grace and Daniel Morrell; and members of the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club. I’m glad that they all stayed together.”
The finished book, “Disastrous Floods and the Demise of Steel in Johnstown,” was recently released through Arcadia Publishing, of which The History Press is an imprint.
“It’s a reader for someone who wants to find out about the steel industry in the region and what happened, why did it happen,” Farabaugh said.
Farabaugh, a communications professor at St. Francis University, added: “It’s not dense. It’s easily accessible content. Definitely not for an academic audience, but for the people of Johnstown who I hope read it and find out more about their community.”
Writing the book provided Farabaugh with an opportunity to explore in even more detail the history of the region where he lives.
“I learned a lot,” Farabaugh said. “I learned a lot about the steel industry in terms of the technology, the open-hearth furnace process, to the basic oxygen furnace process, to the electric arc furnaces. I learned about how local and national politics become intertwined.”
Part of the book looks at the role the 1977 Flood played in the demise of Johntown’s steel industry.
“It accelerated Bethlehem’s departure,” Farabaugh said, “but Bethlehem had a whole lot of stuff working against it. There were low barriers of entry for foreign steel. The salaries that the unions negotiated were very lucrative. Bethlehem couldn’t pay their pensions.
“Bethlehem was very insulated in terms of management; like, they didn’t bring in a lot of outside voices. They were very hesitant to do anything until others did. For example, the basic oxygen furnace was invented in 1952. Bethlehem didn’t invest in the technology until the ’60s, and they didn’t start building a basic oxygen furnace in Johnstown until the ’70s.”
On a more personal level, Farabaugh wrote about the “resilience” of the people of Johnstown.
“They get up,” Farabaugh said. “They bail out their basements. They shovel mud. They bury their loved ones. They move on with life. Same with the steel industry. They weather strikes. They weather the boom-and-bust periods. I learned a lot about the toughness of Johnstown, the people that live in this community. Absolutely learned that.
“I have a much greater respect for the toughness and the fortitude of people who live here. I guess I learned about how challenging it is when your economy is disrupted on the scale it was in Johnstown.”
The book is available at amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com and arcadiapublishing.com, as well at the Johnstown Area Heritage Association and the National Museum of Industrial History in Bethlehem.
Farabaugh is planning to give a presentation about the book at 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at Cambria County Library in downtown Johnstown.
