SCALP LEVEL, Pa. – A photograph of a baby girl is prominently displayed on the wooden desk in Tina Haydu’s home office.
Other pictures decorate the room, too, including senior portraits and glimpses of the Milky Way, but the image of the newborn is special.
“There’s a reason she’s there,” Haydu said.
“She was only 9 days old. She locked eyes with me. Newborns don’t do that.
“They can’t focus their eyes yet. She literally looked right at me into the camera when I took that picture, and I literally started crying. The mother was crying. It was very emotional because (the parents) could see what I captured before I ever showed them the back of my camera.”
In that way, Haydu is a self-described “ball of emotions.”
“I think that’s why I love photography so much,” she said.
“I can take a picture, and if it makes me cry as I take it, it’s a damn good picture.”
Haydu began documenting the world in photos at a young age.
“My dad was into photography as a hobby,” she said.
“I had a camera before I was a teenager, a little 35-millimeter. Before cellphones and taking pictures (with them), I carried my camera everywhere with me. That was just a thing for me.”
In her 20s, back when film was still used, Haydu worked for a photography studio in Johnstown.
It wasn’t until 2015 that she opened Tina Haydu Photography out of her home in Scalp Level.
Astrophotography is her “passion.”
“I’m basically strictly the Milky Way,” Haydu said.
“I’ll chase the Milky Way every month. In fact, my whole calendar from April through October, every week of the Milky Way is crossed off.
“Monday through Friday, I’m not available to clients because I am going to go get ready to shoot the Milky Way.”
Haydu, the wife of a Pennsylvania state trooper, is also involved with the Cambria County Camp Cadet and Somerset County Camp Cadet programs.
She spends time with the participants each year as they learn about different aspects of criminal justice.
She takes pictures, sells them and then donates the proceeds to the camps.
“I’m a firm believer of what you give out into the world, you get back tenfold,” Haydu said.
“That’s how I run my business. I give as much as I possibly can. I try to do charity projects for everybody.”
A key element of portraiture for Haydu is getting to know the subjects and making sure their personalities are reflected in the work.
Once, during a consultation with a student and family looking to get senior portraits taken, the teenage boy stared off to the side at the wall, indifferent to what was happening.
“The mom was so embarrassed,” Haydu said.
“She’s like, ‘Turn around.’ He’s like, ‘Mom, I don’t want to be here. She’s not going to take pictures I want.’ I said, ‘What do you mean by that?’ He’s talking to the wall. He’s not even talking to me.”
Haydu explained that the student thought she was going to “take those stupid traditional pictures that I don’t like.”
Eventually though, the boy revealed he enjoyed kayaking.
Not long afterward, he and Haydu were kayaking on the Wilmore Dam lake for a photo shoot.
“He had so much fun and afterwards thanked me and apologized for how he was to me,” Haydu said.
Haydu also likes helping teenage girls who “don’t see that they’re pretty” feel confident when getting their pictures taken.
Haydu was self-taught in digital photography when she first opened the business.
Now, though, she is highly credentialed, having earned a master of photography from the Professional Photographers of America in January.
She was one of only 112 recipients of the recognition in 2023.
Earning the degree required completing a combination of merits in competition and service activities, such as attending workshops.
She joined PPA’s Pennsylvania chapter in 2019.
“I was intimidated, to be honest with you,” Haydu said.
“I didn’t think I was good enough.
“A lot of people are in that same thing. They don’t think they’re good enough to join a place like that, but that is the best thing they could do for their career.
“There are photographers that are doing well in Johns-town and I am trying my hardest to get them to be a member of the PPA of PA. I’m on the board of directors.”
Haydu feels being involved in the organization has helped her career “tremendously.”
“I have met people from all over the world,” said Haydu, a multi-time PPA award- winner.
“The speakers, the education, I could never have come this far without having started doing that.”
Haydu plans to soon begin teaching an astrophotography class through the association.
Her own education process will continue, too.
“I’m never going to stop learning,” she said.
“That’s where people that earn these get cocky and they’re like, ‘I know it all now.’ No, you never know it all. I don’t care who you are, you never know it all. I will continue in my education. I will continue with both associations and just keep going.”
Looking to the future, Haydu said, “I’m going to be doing this as long as I possibly can because I love what I do.”
