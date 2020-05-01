When a school-aged Michael Sell was watching his favorite pro wrestlers – Dusty Rhodes, Rick Flair and The Four Horsemen – from the seats of the Cambria County War Memorial Arena, little did he know that he would someday be watching the next generation of stars from the apron of the mat at Madison Square Garden.
“It was cool, because I was able to work at (1st Summit Arena), where the big names came through back in the day, and then got to go to MSG, which was cool,” said Sell, who’s now the senior cameraman for Ring of Honor Wrestling in Baltimore.
“I’ve been a fan of wrestling my whole life. I’ve always wanted to be in the business, but couldn’t wrestle, so production was my way in, I guess,” he said.
“Where my passion came from was I was already getting into film and photography in high school, and then I saw this match where they told the story through the camera work – the way they shot it. At that moment I just said to myself, ‘That’s what I want to do in the business.’ ”
Sell is 1999 Conemaugh Township Area High School graduate, but did not wrestle for the Indians. He earned a bachelor’s degree in film and television from Penn State before working for Conference Archives based in Johnstown, where he created video and audio recordings of continuing education conferences for the medical field. He later landed a full-time videographer job at WJAC-TV, spending three years covering news and sports.
“Even though I enjoy production, I knew for me it was ‘do wrestling or get out of the business,’ ” he said. “That’s really all I wanted to do.”
He left TV, and while working in customer service for an insurance company, he fed his passion on the side. He started covering boxing as a still photographer before switching to video and compiling demo reels. From there, he was able to shift gears into wrestling.
“I would go on the weekends wherever I could,” Sell said.
He videotaped pro wrestling events in Pittsburgh, then ventured out to New York, Maryland and Virginia, and as far west as Indiana, Iowa and even Las Vegas.
“Oftentimes, you don’t get paid and just do it for the love of it, trying to break in,” he said, “which is how wrestlers break in.”
Working ‘the show’
Sell recalls traveling to Baltimore to cover an ROH event and talking to production personnel about an employment opportunity during an intermission, and believed they could sense his passion when he told them: “I’ll do anything to do this. And I meant it.”
They took him on as a freelancer, and his first chance to prove himself came soon, as ROH needed a camera operator for a show in Pittsburgh.
“They liked my work, so they started traveling me on a freelance basis,” Sell said, “and after about a year, they made me full time.”
He appreciates being the only full-time cameraman with a group of rotating freelancers under him that he directs.
Sell loves his job.
“My favorite part is the show itself,” he said. “Four hours – sometimes longer, ringside out in the action.”
Although some taped content is syndicated by Sinclair Broadcasting, most shows are live and aired on WJAC-TV after “Saturday Night Live” each week. Events take him to a different city almost every other weekend.
“I’m on the road constantly,” Sell said.
Although his company does 85% of its events domestically, ROH goes to countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan.
“We have a lot of international contracts where our wrestling is shown in Germany, Portugal, Spain and Israel, so there’s always opportunities to grow there,” he said.
Sell claims that 85% of the World Wrestling Entertainment’s roster came through ROH. Big names that he’s captured through his lens include Bully Ray, Cody Rhodes, Drew Galloway, Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole, and duos such as the Party Boys, Young Bucks, and Viking Raiders. Proof that he has been officially accepted into the world of pile drivers, brain busters and choke-slams, is his own wrestling nickname – “Gator.”
“That’s how most people know me in the wrestling business.”
‘Unbelievable’ journey
Living a dream seldom comes at a low price. The days are long. From the time Sell and his crew arrive at a venue, unload the truck, set up and test the equipment, have a production meeting, cover the event, tear down and reload the truck, “It’s about a 16-hour day.”
The crew does weekend “tours,” which amount to two or three shows in three days.
“It’s a lot of hard work,” Sell said. “We have long, crazy hours and we usually travel overnight after shows, get very little sleep, and the next day at 10 a.m. we’re back, sometimes even earlier, back at the next venue.”
After each tour, or “loop,” they return to Baltimore to edit material they shot for other broadcasts.
With four years under his belt at ROH, he’s proud to be standing on firm ground after financially treading water while proving his worth, but knows he can never rest on his laurels.
“It’s a cutthroat business so you always have to stay on top of your game,” Sell said.
Capturing ringside footage of ROH heavies such as Jay Lethal, Matt Taven, Marty Scurll, Jay White, Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega keeps the fire burning for Sell, who said not long ago he was simply just a fan, and since then, he has gotten to film them up close in front of 17,000 people.
“It’s just unbelievable,” he said
Reflecting on his roots, Sell said, “This is pretty amazing. From the War Memorial to MSG five years later. It’s pretty awesome.”
