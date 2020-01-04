Hillock’s Jack Daniel’s, the nation’s top golden retriever over the past few years, will soon enter center stage at Madison Square Garden to display his award-winning skills during the most historic and well-known dog show in the United States.
His appearance at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, held on Feb. 10 and 11 in New York City, will mark the end of an accomplished career for the 5-year-old dog more commonly called “Daniel.”
He is one of more than 40 golden retrievers expected to participate in the prestigious competition.
“We’re going to go up and just hope for the best,” said Tammy Tomlinson, owner of Hillock Golden Retrievers in Ligonier.
“You never know. The only thing we can do is prepare him, have him in great physical condition and have him look fabulous. As long as he gives it 100%, like he always does, whether he wins or loses, he comes back to Ligonier. He’ll basically be retired at that point because he’s done everything in the last two years beyond our expectations.”
Daniel was recently named the American Kennel Club’s top golden retriever of 2019, based upon competition results, after he won the same honor last year. He captured the Sporting Group title during the National Dog Show when he was also a finalist for Best in Show.
“There was a big dog show in Philadelphia,” Tomlinson said. “It’s the National Dog Show. It’s on NBC on Thanksgiving. Daniel was the winner of the sporting group, which is kind of a big deal because when it comes to big wins, typically golden retrievers don’t get these big wins. Daniel did get the big win in Philadelphia.”
His resume includes 19 best-in-show titles and 26 specialty awards.
“There probably has not been a golden in over 30 years to have done the winning that he has done, so he’s kind of a record-breaking dog,” Tomlinson said.
Tomlinson said she noticed early that Daniel had the necessary “Look at me. I’m a star” attitude needed for a successful show dog.
“He’s on his game all the time,” Tomlinson said. “It makes no difference. He never gives you a bad show. He goes in the ring. He’s a professional. He does his job and he does it well. He’s just a standout. You just can’t miss him. The ring presence is really what has helped him. Not only structurally is he a great dog, but he also has the ring presence that makes your eye go right to him.”
Daniel is one of almost 100 dogs bred and trained by Hillock Golden Retrievers to win championships.
Tomlinson picks one or two puppies from every litter that appear like they will meet the physical requirements for competition and that could have the personality to be shown.
After about two months, she begins the process of getting them familiar with being around people and other dogs. “Every litter I have pretty much goes to a nursing home in Ligonier to be socialized,” Tomlinson said. “We take the puppies for the patients and the staff – because they absolutely love it – but it’s great socialization for the puppies and the dogs.”
The dogs are then trained and introduced to competition.
“Golden retrievers are a very unique breed,” Tomlinson said. “They’re very loving, very sweet. They would do anything for you. It’s a lot of hard work. It’s kind of like being a farmer. It’s a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week job. You don’t ever get a day off. But it’s very rewarding whether you’re showing in conformation, or obedience or doing field work with these dogs. They’re a very versatile breed. Everybody loves a golden. They’re accepted anywhere and everywhere.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.