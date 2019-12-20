Chad Fetzer said he’s always dreamed of opening a sports bar.
It was just a matter of finding the right opportunity.
So when he drove past the former Point Pub in 2018 and saw a “For Sale” sign out front, the Westmont man decided to take his shot.
“We’re right between the (1st Summit) Arena and Sargent’s Stadium – I think it’s the perfect spot,” Fetzer said.
The Bishop McCort grad is hopeful Fetz’s Sports Pub fills a niche in the city.
While downtown Johnstown has continued to see the number of bars and restaurants grow, none were dedicated to the “game night” crowd, he said.
Whether it’s before or after a Friday night football game, a doubleheader on the diamond or a Sunday night Steelers game on the big screen, Fetzer said he wants his Johns Street pub to be “a gathering place.”
Fetzer spent more than a year renovating the longtime bar space to make room for that crowd.
Years of modifications were stripped away to showcase two old fireplaces in the bar. An area that once had pool tables now features a dining area, while a corner of the room has a row of three blue seats from Three Rivers Stadium.
A framed piece of artificial turf from the Pittsburgh field is displayed next to it.
Westmont Hilltop, Greater Johnstown, Bishop McCort and Ferndale Area football helmets occupy one shelf, while other sports memorabilia decorates the walls.
There’s even a tailgate theme to the menu.
The bar offers favorites such as pizza, wings and cheese steaks, while burgers, hot dogs and steaks are cooked outside on a grill year-round, Fetzer said.
He said his twist on Pittsburgh’s Primanti Bros. sandwich – the french fry and slaw-topped Johnstowner with pastrami, kielbasa, ham or capicola have been his biggest hit.
The menu is small, but that’s how Fetzer said he wants it to be.
“I’m ordering the bests meats I can get from my vendors,” he said. “My goal from the beginning was to offer something that was better than what you’d normally find in a bar.”
Fetz’s Sports Pub employs nine people, including Fetzer, a former Pro Disposal manager.
He’s hopeful the business will grow – much like the downtown itself.
“I love this town,” Fetzer said. “And I love seeing all of the other bars and restaurants and businesses coming to the downtown.
“Hopefully, we can all help each other out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.