Greater Johnstown High School teacher Nancy Behe didn’t know what career field she wanted to pursue when she was younger. But that changed in eighth grade, when her mother took her to a salon for the first time.
Experiencing the atmosphere of the shop stuck with the Cambria Heights graduate, and when the opportunity to attend Admiral Peary Vocational Technical School for cosmetology arose, Behe took it.
“It was interesting,” she said. “I was up there for three hours a day and I loved it.”
Behe added that learning at the vo-tech didn’t feel like school, and it filled the day better than normal academics.
An aspect she appreciated the most was that what she was learning in class was applied immediately in practice.
During her time at the school, Behe got to know her teacher, Deborah George, who told Behe she should pursue a career in teaching.
The idea fell flat at first, but the more Behe considered it, the more the prospect of molding young minds appealed to her and she decided to follow through with the recommendation.
Working through college
Behe attended the Indiana University of Pennsylvania after graduation and never had to “take out a penny to go to school,” she said.
That’s because she took what she learned in cosmetology school and got a job as a stylist while in college.
Using those skills, Behe was able to pay her way through college and got her bachelor’s degree in vocational education with a permanent certificate.
Her first teaching job was at the Altoona Vocational Technical School.
She then went to Prontos Beauty School, now The Salon Professional Academy in Altoona, where she taught for a year before moving to Mechanicsburg and teaching for another year.
After that, she moved north to the Punxsutawney area, where she got a teaching job with the Jefferson County-Dubois Area Vocational-Technical School, a position she held for 10 years.
Behe is a strong advocate for vo-tech education because she sees not only the opportunities it provided her, but how it can open similar doors for her students.
In the cosmetology course, it’s more than just cutting hair, she said.
Students learn about art and color theory, chemistry, pH levels, anatomy and geometry.
“This makes you a well-rounded cosmetologist,” Behe said.
Having grown up in Hastings and moving around throughout her early career, Behe finally settled in Carrolltown when Greater Johnstown built the new high school in the early 2000s.
Behe said she applied and was hired to the position to lead the cosmetology program when the district created it.
Her first school year was 2003-04.
Having the chance to begin a program and shape it was a good opportunity, Behe said, describing it as having paid her dues and this was the reward.
Family tradition
Similar to her interest in vo-tech education, Behe is passionate about union work as well.
During all of her teaching positions, Behe has been a union member, but she wasn’t as active in the organizations until her job with the Jefferson vo-tech.
Behe served as the secretary for the union there, and because it was a small school, this allowed the union and administrators to work closely together, something she appreciated about the experience.
“Even though we didn’t have a lot of issues, we got along as a team,” Behe said.
Union participation is something she grew up with, and it was instilled in her from a young age.
Her father was a proud union member of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, she said.
Then, when her mother got a job with a nursing home in Hastings and the other employees there were upset with the situation, her mother helped unionize the employees of the laundry and housekeeping services.
Behe recalls the organizing meetings that were held in the living room of her childhood home and taking notes as the participants talked.
Since starting with Greater Johnstown, Behe has been involved with the local union, the Greater Johnstown Education Association.
Additionally, throughout the past 13 years she’s participated in the executive committee of the association, holding the role of president multiple times, most recently last year.
Behe is now the president-elect of the GJEA.
“Teachers are so easy to represent because, I’m telling you, they are hard workers,” Behe said.
The interest in representing teachers led her to attend several Pennsylvania State Education Association conferences throughout the years.
That led to her holding several positions with the state education association for the Central-Western region, beginning in 1998.
While serving in that role, Behe heard about an opening on the National Education Association board in 2019 because the representative from the State College area was “terming out.”
Behe said she talked to that person thoroughly about the role and all it entailed.
Following a year of consideration, she decided to begin her campaign to be one of eight NEA directors from Pennsylvania.
The representation in the national group is based on the membership.
There is one representative for every 10,000 members, and the state teachers’ union has 180,000 members.
“I was elected to the position and I love it,” Behe said.
While campaigning, she was told by other NEA members that they’ve never had someone from the Central-Western region get elected to the board.
Positive experience
Thus far, the opportunity has been a positive one.
Typically, Behe spends specific weeks out of a year lobbying in Washington, D.C., and contacting senators and members of Congress to talk about education issues and other connected concerns the NEA wants to address.
The whole experience is something she adores, stating that if she could work in unionism full time, she would.
“I like getting the word out about public education,” Behe said.
Some other aspects she enjoys about the position are the networking, banter and working out compromises.
A “thrill” of the whole experience was getting to meet former NEA President Lily Eskselsen Garcia.
“She’s super,” Behe said. “She really is.”
Behe thinks fondly about the current president, Pennsylvania native Becky Pringle, as well, having regular conversations with her and the other NEA directors from the state.
At the root of it, Behe considers unionism a patriotic endeavor, and she has acquired a master’s degree in labor relations.
She said getting to explore the history of organized labor with that degree was a good experience that strengthened her passion for the work.
“I just think that unionism built America,” Behe said. “It built the working class.”
