JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Despite a national panic about a potential supply chain-driven food shortage, volunteers at the Salvation Army will continue a holiday tradition on Nov. 23 – dishing out hundreds of homemade turkey dinners for Thanksgiving.
In recent years, a key organizer of that effort has been a Johnstown man who’s spent 30 years showing his community how thankful he is for second chances.
Hal Dues, 57, has led Cambria County’s Costs and Fines Community Service Program for decades, helping nonviolent offenders who are seeking to work off their payments learn about the value of hands-on skills and service.
For more than 20 years, that has meant supporting local groups such as Veteran Community Initiatives with annual veterans’ dinners and helping out with the Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.
For the past six years, Dues has been leading the mission, helping to gather financial support and holiday “fixins” to make every meal possible, according to Capt. Erin Smullen, who runs the Salvation Army Johnstown Worship and Service Center on Vine Street in downtown Johnstown.
“Hal does a lot of the work behind the scenes – finding donors and sponsors, whether it’s monetary donations, turkeys or soda,” Smullen said. “He rallies the community to help.”
That often means approaching stores and local businesses for enough support to fill hundreds of dinner plates, she said.
To fill those plates, the Salvation Army often needs as many as 15 plump turkeys. But Dues said that has never been a problem. Even now. He credits the region’s passion for helping others for making that possible.
Local businesses such as Galliker’s Dairy, Vale Wood Farms, Pepsi Bottling Co. and Abarta Coca-Cola have all donated beverages necessary for veterans’ or holiday meals, he said.
“We had one guy – a veteran – just show up to our door earlier this month and drop off at least 10 turkeys,” Dues said. “He just said ‘Here you go.’ ”
Dues started organizing the annual veterans’ dinner six years ago after the workload became too strenuous for Veteran Community Initiatives and its aging troop of volunteers.
“My Dad was a Navy vet,” Dues said, “so keeping this going, it’s personal to me.”
Dues’s family moved to Johnstown in 1978 after his father found work as a coal mine inspector in Cambria County. A West Virginia native, Dues graduated from Richland High School and made the region his home – but it wasn’t a fairytale story.
More than 30 years ago, he was arrested on a theft charge, leading him to a crossroads in then-President Judge Gerard Long’s courtroom.
To repay his debt, Dues accepted the opportunity to join the county work crew – and quickly distinguished himself. That led to a job supervising the ever-changing crew on jobs from making repairs to local businesses to cleaning up area highways to delivering meals to people in need.
“Every job we do, we’re helping people,” he said, “and it’s giving (work crews) a chance to see they can make a difference in their community.”
Smullen credited Dues for making a difference.
“He does a lot,” Smullen said.
Dues said he still appreciates the fact he has an opportunity “to give back.”
“That’s what life is about,” he said. “People helping other people. All of us helping each other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.